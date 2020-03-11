Jessa Duggar Opens Up About Plans for Baby #4

Only recently did Jessa Duggar's youngest kid, Ivy Jane, turn a year old, but that hasn't stopped her and husband Ben Seewald from discussing their future children! In a new interview, Jessa and Ben opened up about baby #4, and it sounds like they already have an idea of what they want their future to hold.
Basically, they're planning on doing something none of Jessa's siblings have attempted before ...
Jessa and Ben already have three kids -- Ivy, Spurgeon, and Henry -- but it sounds like they definitely want more.
After all, the Duggar family is known for having more kids than the norm, but it's still not clear which of their kids (if any) will end up following in Jim Bob and Michelle's footsteps. At this point, it seems like Jessa and Ben have no plans to stop at three children -- and they're even considering taking a route that the Duggars haven't been down before: adoption.
In a new interview, Ben and Jessa reveal they're very interested in adopting.
But as Ben told Us Weekly, they're undecided on whether they want to adopt now or later.
"We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it's kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids," he told the magazine. "We're just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us."
Nothing's set in stone, though. They're still doing research and thinking about their options.
Ben added that they've been talking to parents who have adopted, asking them about the process for both adoption and foster care, and Jessa Duggar also admitted that this is something that's been on their minds for a long time.
"We're not sure if our next baby will be adopted or not, but that's something that has weighed heavily on our hearts since before we were married," she said.
This isn't the first time Jessa and Ben have talked about wanting to adopt.
In fact, this is something they've discussed openly since before their oldest kiddo, Spurgeon, was born, but their pregnancy with him put a wrench in their plans. Back in 2017, when Jessa was expecting Henry, she shared that adoption was still on the horizon ... and if this is truly something they've wanted to do for this long, we wouldn't be surprised if they ended up making their dreams come true.
No matter what their future plans are, Jessa and Ben are enjoying the kids they already have, too.
"I guess we're kind of taking it one at a time and we're thankful for each one," Jessa told the site.
As they should be! They have three adorable kids who seem to love each other so much, and whether their next child is adopted or not, the little one will be very lucky to be joining Jessa and Ben's crew.
We can't wait to see what the future holds for this family!
