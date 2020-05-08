Kate Middleton's Recent Relaxed Vibe Has 'Fast-Tracked' Her To Becoming Queen

Even though Kate was stuck at home like everyone else, she was able to connect with people on a deep level.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on May 8, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Body language expert Judi James recently revealed to Express that Kate has shown a "more relaxed and accessible side" the last few months.

Kate has "dropped more formal skills" and her "hidden strengths" and "active listening skills" have emerged. Kate has been able to "bridge gaps with facial expressions and gesticulations," according to James.