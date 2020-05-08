Kate Middleton's Recent Relaxed Vibe Has 'Fast-Tracked' Her To Becoming Queen

Splash News
If there was one good thing to come out of the past few months for royal fans, it was getting to see a more relaxed, laid-back side to Kate Middleton. Normally very measured, prim, and proper, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off a much more chill and relatable side throughout all of her video calls and Zoom meetings -- and according to an expert, this new attitude of Kate's is very telling.
Even though Kate was stuck at home like everyone else, she was able to connect with people on a deep level.
Body language expert Judi James recently revealed to Express that Kate has shown a "more relaxed and accessible side" the last few months.
Kate has "dropped more formal skills" and her "hidden strengths" and "active listening skills" have emerged. Kate has been able to "bridge gaps with facial expressions and gesticulations," according to James.
And even more interesting? Apparently, Kate's newfound chillness has "fast-tracked" her to being queen.
"Kate's lockdown might just have fast-tracked a very important stage in her royal role, from William’s wife to a future queen and sole operator in her own right," noted James. "It's given Kate the perfect motivation to ... reveal a much more relaxed and accessible side and this has allowed some hidden strengths to emerge."
James also added that Kate came out as a "leader" without seeming completely unaccessible.
Kate may have emerged as the star of the royal family in the past few months.
With her easygoing nature and more open side, James feels that, out of all the royals, Kate may have come out on top.
Even though Kate has always had "impeccable" body language, James notes that her recent change in facial expressions and gesticulations have made the duchess "the star of the royal video and roadshow." Well, all right then!
And it wasn't just Kate who nailed the past few months of connecting with people while staying home.
James also doled out praise for Prince William, saying that his recent documentary on mental health in football displayed "previously unseen skills as a camera performer."
And of course, who could forget the Duke of Cambridge's comedic appearance on the UK special Big Night In, where he cracked a Tiger King joke to actor and comedian Stephen Fry.
Kate has always been a leader in our eyes, but it's nice to see her recent efforts have solidified this for many.
When Kate visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices last month for her second in-person appearance since UK restrictions eased, Tracey Rennie, the organization's CEO, told the Heirpod podcast that the staff was "blown away" by the plants and flowers Kate brought to create a new garden.
"She has always been the same," Rennie said. "She's been incredibly friendly, incredibly open, caring."
Sounds like a pretty darn good leader to us.
