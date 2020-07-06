Meghan Markle's Recent Court Confession Will Make Queen Elizabeth Feel 'Betrayed'

This all started last week, when Meghan revealed in new court documents that she felt "silenced" by the royals.

These documents are tied to Meghan and Harry's lawsuit with Mail on Sunday, and in them, Meghan shared she felt the royal family didn't support her, including during the time she was pregnant with Archie.

The documents, obtained by E! News, said:

"[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health. As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself."