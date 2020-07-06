Meghan Markle's Recent Court Confession Will Make Queen Elizabeth Feel 'Betrayed'

Splash News
There are obviously a lot of reasons that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to walk away from royal life, but now, even more of those reasons are coming out in the couple's latest legal battle -- including ones that Queen Elizabeth may not like. Reportedly, the Queen feels "betrayed" by Meghan's confession that she felt unprotected by the royals ... and it's easy to see why.
This all started last week, when Meghan revealed in new court documents that she felt "silenced" by the royals.
Now that the word is out, sources close to the Queen are claiming she'll be pretty hurt by what Meghan said.
On top of that, the Queen is also upset Meghan would say something like that after everything the family has done to include her.
This is hardly the first time we've heard rumblings that the royals didn't treat Meghan well.
Whatever drama is going on behind the scenes, we hope it gets settled soon.
