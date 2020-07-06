Meghan Markle's Recent Court Confession Will Make Queen Elizabeth Feel 'Betrayed'

Queen Elizabeth
There are obviously a lot of reasons that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to walk away from royal life, but now, even more of those reasons are coming out in the couple's latest legal battle -- including ones that Queen Elizabeth may not like. Reportedly, the Queen feels "betrayed" by Meghan's confession that she felt unprotected by the royals ... and it's easy to see why. 

  • This all started last week, when Meghan revealed in new court documents that she felt "silenced" by the royals. 

    These documents are tied to Meghan and Harry's lawsuit with Mail on Sunday, and in them, Meghan shared she felt the royal family didn't support her, including during the time she was pregnant with Archie

    The documents, obtained by E! News, said: 

    "[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health. As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself."

  • Now that the word is out, sources close to the Queen are claiming she'll be pretty hurt by what Meghan said. 

    "I think the Queen is going to be absolutely devastated by this," a royal insider told The Daily Telegraph (via Express). "She'll cope with it but she will feel desperately betrayed." 

    That would certainly make sense -- Elizabeth and Harry have always been close, so any kind of rift between them has to be hard. But there's no denying that Meghan's had a rough ride since she and Harry tied the knot in 2018.

  • On top of that, the Queen is also upset Meghan would say something like that after everything the family has done to include her.

    "She broke with protocol to invite Meghan to Christmas at Sandringham before they were married, and the couple ended up with a beautiful multi-million pound home in the middle of Windsor Great Park," the source added. "Some will be wondering: What more did they want?"

    Far be it from us to judge the Queen for feeling slighted ... but obviously, things were bad enough that Meghan and Harry made the choice to jump continents. Her feelings matter, too. 

  • This is hardly the first time we've heard rumblings that the royals didn't treat Meghan well. 

    There have been rumors that Meghan and Harry have been feuding with the rest of the royal family since before they even got married, and we've all seen the bad press Meghan's gotten since news first broke that she and Harry were together. It sounds like things have only become worse over the years, not better, and if she says she felt unprotected, it's hard not to believe her.

  • Whatever drama is going on behind the scenes, we hope it gets settled soon. 

    Like we said ... Harry and his grandmother are very close, and we'd hate to see anything happen to their sweet bond. 

    At the same time, we're glad that Meghan is speaking up, whether that happens to be through her lawsuit or through other means. She deserves to be heard and treated well. She may not be a working royal anymore, but we can't blame her if she wants her in-laws to support her. 

