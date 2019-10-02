Meghan Markle's New LA Life Has Her 'Feeling Extremely Low'

Splash News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped down from their roles in the royal family in search of a happier life, but according to a new report, they haven't found it yet. In fact, what they've been experiencing in Los Angeles thus far is precisely the opposite. An insider who is supposedly close with the Sussexes recently revealed that Harry and Meghan are at a pretty low point.
Meghan is likely 'feeling extremely low,' according to a relative of the duchess's.
"She has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling," a relative of Meghan's commented to the Sunday Mirror. "The legal battle and the increased tension it's created with the royals due to the information that's coming out has to be putting a lot of strain on them both."
It's unfortunate that the Sussexes are dealing with this at a time when they're supposed to be enjoying a more laid-back life.
The anonymous relative also said that Harry isn't doing too well these days either.
"Meghan's been a lot more distant and introverted over the last few weeks -- her family is worried," the source said. "And Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties. He was particularly down on William’s birthday on June 21."
This, as many royal fans may know, seems to contradict previous reports we've heard that said William and Harry's relationship was on the mend.
Annnnd then there's the whole Jessica Mulroney thing.
ICYMI, Jessica, who is -- was? -- Meghan's longtime BFF was caught up in a scandal when she was caught displaying "textbook white privilege" during an online argument with Black influencer Sasha Exeter.
"Meghan's fallout with Jessica has hit her really hard and she's not even been speaking to some of her closest friends," the source continued. "She's shut down -- and they think she's at a loss over who to even trust any longer."
However! It's worth noting that Meghan and Jessica may have been 'on the outs' for some time.
A few weeks ago, a source told Page Six that things haven't been going well between Meghan and Jessica for a while.
"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," the insider said. "Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"
Hopefully, things will settle down for Harry and Meghan one of these days.
Although big life transitions rarely go super smoothly with nary a bump in the road, what Harry and Meghan are dealing with now seems pretty intense. Hopefully, in the coming months, things will ease up for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a bit and they'll find that calm, happy, simple life they were hoping for in LA.
