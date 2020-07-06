15 of Kate Middleton's Best Lockdown Looks, Ranked

Image: Splash News



Splash News Now that the UK has eased its lockdown restrictions and Kate Middleton makes more public appearances, we can look forward to seeing even more of her signature looks to emulate -- including some amazing summer looks. While the world waits for more, we thought now would be a great time to look back on how Kate made her mark during lockdown, both while social distancing and connecting with the world via video.

If anyone can make a fashion statement -- through sharp dresses, thoughtful accessories, and bold shoe choices -- during a global health crisis, it's Kate Middleton. Here is a look back at some of our favorite lockdown looks that Kate shared with the world.



The Duchess of Cambridge knows how to dress and is always inspiring us to step up our fashion game. Even better, Kate Middleton's style choices are often affordable and things we can pick up without breaking the bank.

Hey, we try not to break the bank as much as possible.