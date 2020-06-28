Kanye West Announces He's Running for President in 2020

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION

The 43-year-old music mogul, Kanye West, has announced he will be throwing his name into the presidential election that's coming this fall. The rapper took to Twitter to share his intentions of actually running to become president.

