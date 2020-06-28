Kanye West Announces He's Running for President in 2020

Getty / John Shearer
There has been a lot going on in the United States between the worldwide health crisis going on and the upcoming Presidential election this fall. Everyone knows who the republican candidate is going to be since there really hasn't been anyone running against the current president, Donald Trump. It seems the democratic candidate is pretty much set as well with it likely being Joe Biden. But in a surprise move, another candidate has announced they're running for the 2020 presidential election, and it's an interesting one.
-
Kanye West is running in the 2020 Presidential election.
The 43-year-old music mogul, Kanye West, has announced he will be throwing his name into the presidential election that's coming this fall. The rapper took to Twitter to share his intentions of actually running to become president.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye wrote on July 4, 2020 on his official Twitter account. "I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION."
-
This isn't the first time Kanye has shown his interest in politics.
The Grammy winner has previously discussed his intentions to run for president of the United States; he's hinted at it a few times actually. But back in November 2019, Kanye flat said that he was running for election but it wasn't going to be until 20204.
"When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," he said at an event, according to USA Today.
-
-
Even before that time, Kanye has hinted at his interest in throwing his hat into politics.
In 2015, during his speech at the MTV Music Awards, Kanye said that he was planning to run for president in 2020, and the news at that time was huge. Not a lot came from it – given he didn't really speak about it until a few years later, but he may be sticking to his 2020 promise now.
It's not clear which party he's going to try and secure the nomination from – whether democratic, republican or otherwise, but he has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump in the recent years.
-
He's received some support since his announcement from a few famous people and has his wife's support.
Kanye West is married to Kim Kardashian West and they have four children together – North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Kim publicly shared her support to her husband's decision to run for president in the upcoming election.
While she didn't make a huge statement, Kim retweeted the message her husband sent out and included an emoji of the American Flag.
Elon Musk, the founder of both SpaceX and Tesla Motors, got behind Kanye West's decision and tweeted his support for the rapper's new career path.
In reply to Kanye's announcement, Elon tweeted, "You have my full support!"
-
-
So, is Kanye really going to run for president in 2020?
Since this isn't the first time Kanye has discussed his intentions to run for president, it's hard to say. Being he's mentioned it a few times, it could point to his real intentions of running. Or maybe it's just another way for him to get into the spotlight.
According to the BBC, it doesn't appear that Kanye has filed the official paperwork nor registered his name with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for November's election. But, that doesn't mean it may not happen.
Share this Story