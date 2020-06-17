Kate Middleton Has More in Common With the Queen Than Princess Diana, Royal Expert Explains

Two royal experts weighed in on the life and relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking with Yahoo! UK, royal author Victoria Murphy says Kate Middleton has done a lot of growing since marrying into the royal family. From the moment she started dating Prince William, Kate has consistently been compared to his late mother, Princess Diana.

It's a natural thing for people to do – after all, there is a common saying that men like to marry people who resemble their mothers, but according to the royal experts, the "rush" to make early comparisons may not be accurate.

"I’ve always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen," Victoria said.