20 of Meghan Markle's Best Summer Looks

Splash News We're midway through summer, and there's no one better to turn to for summer fashion inspiration than Meghan Markle. She's one of the trendiest royals, and her style is chic 365 days a year. But there's something about Meghan's warm weather looks that just really captivate the fashion palette. Long before she married into the royal family (and subsequently left it), Meghan was a member of the Hollywood elite -- so she was already used to being super fashionable and having her photo taken all the time when she met Harry. Her transition from actress to royal was seamless, especially on the style front, but there's obviously a lot of perks that come with her being a duchess, and one was that she got to wear a ton of super cool clothes.

Any time Meghan went to a royal engagement, or on a royal tour, she debuted a new outfit. Sure, she did repeat some of them -- just like Kate Middleton does -- but for the most part, royal fans always got to see her in something new. It was easy to learn what her clothing preferences were, since she was often pictured in muted colors, structured garments, and button-down dresses.

Both Meghan and Kate are equally fashion savvy, but they have very different senses of style. Kate's summer wardrobe contains a lot of flowy wrap dresses, floral outfits, and bright colors. Meghan's is a bit more on the earth tone and men's-inspired side -- so her summer wardrobe contains things like sleeveless trench coat dresses, breezy button-downs, and lots of sleek silhouettes.

We've rounded up 20 of Meghan's best summertime looks, so keep reading to get a better sense of what the duchess likes to wear when the temperature rises.