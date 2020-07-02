The Sweet Reason Kate Middleton Wears Recycled Dresses to Weddings

When you have a net worth that's estimated to be somewhere in the millions, it wouldn't make anyone clutch their pearls should said someone decide to spend some serious cash to look good. It's pretty much a given in the world of celebrities, but for this royal and future queen, not so much. Kate Middleton is known for wearing pretty affordable finds and for recycling looks. And when it comes to weddings, this royal mom enjoys wearing the same ensemble at different nuptials for a pretty special reason.

  • Kate wore a recycled outfit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

    Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess
    Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    For Meg and Harry's special day, the duchess rocked a cream Alexander McQueen coat ensemble. Should the look give a sense of déjà vu, that's because Kate Middleton wore the same coat dress three years earlier to daughter Charlotte's christening in 2015. It's a stunning look that was gorgeous on both occasions.

  • She also wore a similar look to another wedding that (surprise) was used at other nuptials.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall wedding
    Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

    Like at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Kate Middleton wore another cream-hued coat to Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's special day in 2011. Prior to that wedding, Kate rocked the Day Birger & Mikkelsen coat to friends' Mel Nicholson and Oli Baker's wedding in 2010, and Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes' nuptials in 2006.

    Basically, Kate loves creams and wearing the same outfit to weddings.

  • Clearly, Kate enjoys wearing the same look to different weddings -- and there's a reason for it.

    Kate Middleton at wedding with Prince Harry and Prince William
    Splash News

    As InStyle reported, Kate recycles wedding looks to reportedly keep the attention on the bride. Apparently, Kate knows wearing a new outfit will garner tons of attention (and press), so to keep a low profile, she will rewear a dress so it won't make headlines.

    That's actually pretty considerate -- assuming it's true!

  • Kate is no stranger to recycling outfits.

    Kate Middleton
    Joe Giddens-PA/Pool supplied by Splash News/Splash News

    Case in point: Kate's latest appearance -- one of her first since sheltering in place with her family in Anmer Hall -- includes wedges the duchess previously wore at a different event. She loves affordable things and wearing items over and over (and over) again.

  • And we love her for it!

    Kate Middleton
    Ian Vogler-Daily Mirror/Pool supplied by Splash News/Splash News

    Princess Diana is and will always be "The People's Princess," but Kate is coming in a close second. For being royalty, she seems so down to earth, especially because much of her wardrobe is pieces we commoners can buy without breaking the bank.

    We love it!

