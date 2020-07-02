The Sweet Reason Kate Middleton Wears Recycled Dresses to Weddings

She also wore a similar look to another wedding that (surprise) was used at other nuptials.

Like at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Kate Middleton wore another cream-hued coat to Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's special day in 2011. Prior to that wedding, Kate rocked the Day Birger & Mikkelsen coat to friends' Mel Nicholson and Oli Baker's wedding in 2010, and Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes' nuptials in 2006.

Basically, Kate loves creams and wearing the same outfit to weddings.