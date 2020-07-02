The Sweet Reason Kate Middleton Wears Recycled Dresses to Weddings

Zed Jameson/FameFlynet.uk.com/Splash News
When you have a net worth that's estimated to be somewhere in the millions, it wouldn't make anyone clutch their pearls should said someone decide to spend some serious cash to look good. It's pretty much a given in the world of celebrities, but for this royal and future queen, not so much. Kate Middleton is known for wearing pretty affordable finds and for recycling looks. And when it comes to weddings, this royal mom enjoys wearing the same ensemble at different nuptials for a pretty special reason.
Kate wore a recycled outfit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
She also wore a similar look to another wedding that (surprise) was used at other nuptials.
Clearly, Kate enjoys wearing the same look to different weddings -- and there's a reason for it.
Kate is no stranger to recycling outfits.
And we love her for it!
