All the Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Caught in Acts of PDA

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews When it comes to his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry always seems the protector. Over the past few years, we have witnessed him guard her, usher her, and care for her in the most subtle of ways any time they are together. From the shared looks between the Duke and Duchess to the way they have upended their entire lives in order to preserve their family, it's clear that these two are still absolutely smitten with each other. Meghan and Harry are without a doubt one of the most adorable celebrity couples out there. Despite the need to maintain appropriateness as members of the royal family, we've seen them show each other affection time and again.

From their very first appearances together when they were just dating, Harry and Meghan have been caught holding hands, slyly snuggling, whispering into each others ears, embracing and even kissing. Even when the affection isn't so overt, they tend to keep close, often sharing gentle touches and intimate looks -- and it's not one-sided either! Meghan is just as openly affectionate with Harry as he is with her. They always maintain decorum, of course, but they are definitely not shy about being affectionate with each other in public, or even at more formal events on official duties.

We totally get that some people aren't at all into PDA, but we think it's super-cute that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so into each other and content to let others witness their love. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite moments between the royal couple.