All the Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Caught in Acts of PDA

SplashNews
When it comes to his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry always seems the protector. Over the past few years, we have witnessed him guard her, usher her, and care for her in the most subtle of ways any time they are together. From the shared looks between the Duke and Duchess to the way they have upended their entire lives in order to preserve their family, it's clear that these two are still absolutely smitten with each other. Meghan and Harry are without a doubt one of the most adorable celebrity couples out there. Despite the need to maintain appropriateness as members of the royal family, we've seen them show each other affection time and again.
From their very first appearances together when they were just dating, Harry and Meghan have been caught holding hands, slyly snuggling, whispering into each others ears, embracing and even kissing. Even when the affection isn't so overt, they tend to keep close, often sharing gentle touches and intimate looks -- and it's not one-sided either! Meghan is just as openly affectionate with Harry as he is with her. They always maintain decorum, of course, but they are definitely not shy about being affectionate with each other in public, or even at more formal events on official duties.
We totally get that some people aren't at all into PDA, but we think it's super-cute that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so into each other and content to let others witness their love. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite moments between the royal couple.
The Beginning1
The entire world was basically introduced to Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's sweetheart at the Invictus Games back in 2017. While the new couple was quite aware they were being watched by everyone around them, they couldn't help being at least a bit touchy feely. They were spotted holding hands, walking close, whispering to each other, and giggling together.
Googly-Eyed & Newly Engaged2
The day the royal duo announced their engagement -- only two months after their first public appearance -- they were practically hanging onto each other the entire time. They were both completely googly-eyed with hands entwined and smiling from ear-to-ear throughout the entire press conference, which took place in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
Wedding Day3
Less than a year later, the couple was married at Windsor Castle. Of course, kissing is standard at a wedding, but these two doubled down with the PDA by grasping each other's hands while the kissed as they exited the castle immediately following the wedding ceremony. It was far from a private moment, but it was definitely exactly what the public wanted to see.
So Magical4
With a day so magical, it's no wonder Harry and Meghan were so affectionate. We can't even begin to imagine the emotion involved in such a long-awaited and absolutely over-the-top affair. All weddings are special, but their's must have been a truly surreal experience. There were so many sweet moments between Meghan and Harry that day, it was just beautiful.
Such a Gentleman5
Of course, he would've been raised that way, but Prince Harry was the ultimate gentleman as he escorted his new bride to their wedding reception. He held her hand as they walked out to an E-Type Jaguar and carefully opened the passenger side door for her so she could manage to get in with the ultra-flowy train on her reception gown. There may not have been physical contact, but the gesture was certainly a display of affection.
All In6
A couple of months later, the newlyweds went all in with the PDA when Meghan congratulated Harry on his win with a full-on, in-public kiss on stage. The presenter stood by holding out Harry's trophy awkwardly, but anybody could guess that his new wife's kiss was a lot more important to Harry than the trophy itself.
Yet Another Polo Match7
At yet another of Harry's polo matches a couple of years later, Harry and Meghan managed to share another kiss, despite Meghan seeming a bit stressed as she attempted to console newborn baby Archie. We bet life was quite a bit different by this point, but the pair still took a moment to connect in the midst of it all. The kiss probably meant that much more.
Always Supportive8
During their first royal tour together back in 2018, Meghan and Harry were practically attached at the hip. They held hands often and as they stood in the sand for an event on South Melbourne Beach, they gently supported each other, each with a hand on the other's back. It was such a genuine moment of affection. Meghan wasn't even wearing heels -- the near embrace seemed to be "just because."
So Much Hand Holding9
During the same Australia tour, there was so much hand-holding. Harry was definitely making sure Meghan felt comfortable and secure on her first official royal tour. The duke and duchess were still newlyweds, of course, and it must have been exciting to have this experience together as senior members of the royal family for the first time.
Don't they just look entirely too happy?
Doling Out Comfort10
The duchess was about halfway through her pregnancy with little Archie Harrison when she and Harry visited Birkenhead on official duties. They were met with a massive crowd and took the time to engage with their fans and pose for photos. Harry placed his arm around Meghan's back comfortingly as they greeted their fans, which included lots of small children.
Meghan Returns the Love11
Meghan didn't hesitate to lend her husband the same comforting touch at their appearance in Birkenhead. (She was also seen with her arm around Harry's back.) They are definitely a close couple as this kind of casual intimacy really reflects the true connection they share. It's really so sweet to see them so in tune with each other, even when they are surrounded by so many people.
Archie Gets Some Love, Too12
Baby Archie was also in on the affection during the Birkenhead trip. Meghan was seen adorably holding her baby bump multiple times throughout the event. We bet little Archie was kicking up a storm in there due to all the activity and excitement. Either that, or Meghan was feeling those round ligament pains that nearly anyone whose been pregnant won't soon forget.
New Parents13