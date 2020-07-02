Meghan Markle Felt 'Silenced' & 'Unprotected' by the Royal Family

It's been several months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royals. Moving across the pond -- to Canada and now Los Angeles -- was a big step, and only time will tell how the rest of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story will unfold. In the meantime, a lot of information (and speculation) is coming to light, and although most remains hearsay at this point, new court documents seem to support theories the royal family didn't treat Meghan Markle very well.

  • Apparently, Meghan Markle felt "unprotected" by the royal family.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Media-Mode/Splash News

    Sadly, this is nothing new as back in April, reports surfaced that Meghan felt the royal family favored Kate Middleton more than her. After being attacked time and time again by British tabloids, a source told the Daily Mail things likely would have been different if Kate was at the center of their ire.

    "[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised," the unnamed insider alleged. "Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out."

  • ... and "silenced." 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle
    Phil Harris/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

    New court documents from Meg's lawsuit with Mail on Sunday are revealing how the duchess felt she was treated by the royal family.

    "[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health," the documents, obtained by E! News, mentioned. "As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself."

  • This seems to align with recent claims The Firm is a "one-way" establishment.

    Daniel Martin, Meghan Markle's makeup artist and pal, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, hinting at hurdles that come with being part of the royal family.

    "We all have a friend who looks like her, who is marrying into this establishment, that was very one-way, one perspective, and globally she resonates on so many levels not only because of how she looks but who she is," he revealed.

  • And there have been reports Prince Charles was concerned Meghan Markle would have issues joining the family.

    Prince Charles and Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    "Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time. However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits," royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, told the Sun about Prince Charles' concerns.

    "I think he [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen. I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm," Nigel continued.

  • Welp, Meghan might get the last laugh as she reportedly kept diaries of her time as a royal.

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    "Meghan has always been a tremendous self-publicist. Her account of some of the more difficult times would worry everyone in the royal household," a source told the Mirror about Meghan's personal diaries.

    Even though the jury is still out on whether Meg would ever let them come to light, Meghan and Harry's new book that is apparently in the works could disclose some ... uncomfortable details about their royal life that might make the family -- and the Queen -- less than happy.

    Time will tell!

