Kate Middleton Broke the Queen's Fashion 'Rule' During Her Latest Appearance

While this is one of the first times we've seen Kate Middleton in this floral dress (Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress from Faithfull the Brand if anyone is interested), royal fans have seen the Duchess of Cambridge rock her footwear before. During her time at the Beaufort Polo Club in June 2018, Kate wore these Russell & Bromley espadrille wedges that are as stylish today as they were back then.

She is clearly a fan of recycling old looks, and we love her for it.