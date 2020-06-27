Kate Middleton Broke the Queen's Fashion 'Rule' During Her Latest Appearance

There is never a dull moment in life, and that includes the royal family. Not only is Meghan Markle making headlines (what else is new?) -- and Prince Harry for reportedly feeling guilty leaving his family -- but it seems the beloved Duchess of Cambridge is also turning heads. It looks like Kate Middleton broke one of the Queen's fashion rules during one of her latest outings, and while it might ruffle some feathers in the realm of royal protocol, we're happy she did -- because Kate looked fabulous.

  • A few days ago, the royal family shared photos of Kate visiting staff from East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

    "Marking the end of #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Duchess of Cambridge met with staff from @eachhospices care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do," the post read. "The Duchess joined some of the hospice's patients and families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside an @eachhospices volunteer gardener to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families."

  • Kate and William also shared pics of the duchess' visit on their Kensington Royal account.

    "... EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support," part of their caption read. "Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do."

  • Kate Middleton was a summer mood during her appearance, rocking a past style fave.

    Kate Middleton
    Joe Giddens-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

    While this is one of the first times we've seen Kate Middleton in this floral dress (Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress from Faithfull the Brand if anyone is interested), royal fans have seen the Duchess of Cambridge rock her footwear before. During her time at the Beaufort Polo Club in June 2018, Kate wore these Russell & Bromley espadrille wedges that are as stylish today as they were back then.

    She is clearly a fan of recycling old looks, and we love her for it.

  • But it appears her wedges go against one of Queen Elizabeth's "rules."

    Kate Middleton
    Joe Giddens-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

    Queen Elizabeth is not a fan of wedges and seems to have a style "rule" that royals shouldn't wear them. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family," an insider once revealed. Though the Queen prefers royal women wear high heels, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted in wedges on more than one occassion. They just don't wear the disliked footwear around Queen Elizabeth.

  • Technically, Kate is not breaking royal protocol -- so no harm, no foul.

    Kate Middleton wedges
    SplashNews.com

    Yes, there are royal style rules, but none (to our knowledge) blatantly say royal ladies cannot wear wedges. Given how close Kate and the Queen are, we highly doubt she would disrespect Her Royal Highness in any way. With that said, Kate Middleton is her own person and loves to wear wedges.

    They look good on her, so keep on rocking 'em, mama!

