Kate Middleton Broke the Queen's Fashion 'Rule' During Her Latest Appearance

There is never a dull moment in life, and that includes the royal family. Not only is Meghan Markle making headlines (what else is new?) -- and Prince Harry for reportedly feeling guilty leaving his family -- but it seems the beloved Duchess of Cambridge is also turning heads. It looks like Kate Middleton broke one of the Queen's fashion rules during one of her latest outings, and while it might ruffle some feathers in the realm of royal protocol, we're happy she did -- because Kate looked fabulous.
A few days ago, the royal family shared photos of Kate visiting staff from East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
"Marking the end of #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Duchess of Cambridge met with staff from @eachhospices care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do," the post read. "The Duchess joined some of the hospice's patients and families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside an @eachhospices volunteer gardener to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families."
Kate and William also shared pics of the duchess' visit on their Kensington Royal account.
"... EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support," part of their caption read. "Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do."
Kate Middleton was a summer mood during her appearance, rocking a past style fave.
But it appears her wedges go against one of Queen Elizabeth's "rules."
Technically, Kate is not breaking royal protocol -- so no harm, no foul.
