Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse of Her Tattoo for the First Time

"Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" It's been years since Kim Kardashian gave that response to Wendy Williams about her decision not to ink herself, and it is still on our minds. Many from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have opted not to mark their bodies, but it appears someone has -- and we finally get to see it. Kylie Jenner is showing off her tattoo for the first time, and it appears to be a special tribute to her daughter.
Kylie hit up Instagram to do what she does best: serve a lewk.
Kylie Jenner played around with filters, both on Instagram and on Instagram Stories. While these posts (like the bulk of her others) aren't makeup-free and highlight her features, Kylie actually does have freckles.
... though they aren't as pronounced as this filter makes them look.
As a bonus, the reality star mom shared the first look at her tattoo.
And it honors her baby girl.
As Us Weekly notes, Kylie Jenner's tattoo reads "4:43," the official time Stormi Webster made her official debut on February 1, 2018.
Sweet!
The outlet also points out that while this is the first time we are seeing a glimpse of this tattoo, it's not the only ink job Kylie got. Us Weekly reports Kylie Jenner as about 10 tats -- all small -- that includes grandmother Mary Jo's signature, a repurposed tattoo to cover up ex Tyga's name, and a matching tattoo shared with former bestie Jordyn Woods.
The tattoo wasn't the only head-turner Kylie shared.
Recently, Kylie posted pics of herself rocking pink hair -- which is definitely a look (and possibly a wig)! She's now sporting darker hair, but who knows, maybe she will go back to a pastel in days to come.
You never know with Kylie!
She always keeps us on our toes!
Seriously, you never know what to expect with Kylie Jenner -- or the rest of the Kardashians for that matter. All jokes aside, we're digging the micro tattoo Kylie got in honor of her baby girl and will file it as a possible source of inspiration down the line.
