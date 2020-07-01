Meghan Markle's 'Gung-Ho' Attitude Put Her at Odds With Royal Staff

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split from the royal family earlier this year, people have been trying to figure out what inspired these two to exit stage right. There has been a lot of speculation -- from family feuds to Harry wanting to leave for some time -- but as the smoke clears and the dust settles, more appears to be coming out. According to inside sources, Meghan just did not fit in with the royal lifestyle, and her attitude in the royal households didn't mesh with staff or family members.

  • Meghan supposedly alienated herself from royal staff before separating from royal duties. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    The Daily Mail reported that in Royals At War, a book by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, Meghan simply didn't fit in with the royal lifestyle -- or the staff that was assigned to her. The Duchess of Sussex's royal aides, who were intended to help ease her transition into royal life, found that Meghan alienated herself and "drove staff to distraction."

  • Insiders claim that Meghan had high standards that were difficult to meet. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    "Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment. However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household," one anonymous insider told the authors.

    Meghan Markle was used to working in the entertainment industry in the US, so there was definitely a culture shock when she joined the royal family in the UK.

  • And royal staff weren't used to her "gung-ho Hollywood attitude."

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Meghan wasn't going to follow the guidelines set in place when she was a senior royal. Her staff had a high turnover rate, with many aides and protection officers reportedly frustrated by her lack of care for the rules. One staff member revealed leaving because Meghan "ignored advice about venturing into risky crowd situations."

  • Other royal insiders allege Meghan didn't do the proper research when it came to choosing patronages. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Another important aspect of Meghan's new life as a royal was her choice of patronage. All of the senior royal members choose charities to support that are important to them. Many staff members felt that Meghan didn't do enough research and raced to support a charity. "It was all too rushed, without proper research," one insider told the book's authors. 

  • Meghan and Harry left the duties of the royal family in part because Meghan didn't fit in with the lifestyle.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Baby Archie
    Splash News

    Meghan had no desire to adapt to any of the royal rules or protocol. Now, royal experts claim she's "burned too many bridges" to ever be fully accepted again.

    It seems she and Harry are fully immersing themselves in the LA life, living in Tyler Perry's multimillion dollar mansion for the time being. Even though Harry is struggling to adapt to US culture, Meghan is confident that he'll grow to love California as she does.

