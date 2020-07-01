Meghan Markle's 'Gung-Ho' Attitude Put Her at Odds With Royal Staff

Splash News
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split from the royal family earlier this year, people have been trying to figure out what inspired these two to exit stage right. There has been a lot of speculation -- from family feuds to Harry wanting to leave for some time -- but as the smoke clears and the dust settles, more appears to be coming out. According to inside sources, Meghan just did not fit in with the royal lifestyle, and her attitude in the royal households didn't mesh with staff or family members.
Meghan supposedly alienated herself from royal staff before separating from royal duties.
Insiders claim that Meghan had high standards that were difficult to meet.
And royal staff weren't used to her "gung-ho Hollywood attitude."
Other royal insiders allege Meghan didn't do the proper research when it came to choosing patronages.
Meghan and Harry left the duties of the royal family in part because Meghan didn't fit in with the lifestyle.
