Meghan Markle Insider Says Royal Family Is a 'One-Way' Establishment

Splash News
Ever since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, there have been more than a few rumors about some drama brewing behind the scenes. We kinda figured being a part of the royal family would be tough (it's nicknamed "The Firm" for a reason), and it looks like we might be correct. Someone from Meghan's glam squad is giving us the inside scoop into how the royal family treated the duchess -- and why the family operates like a "one-way establishment."
-
Daniel Martin was Meghan's makeup artist and was there for some of the biggest moments in her royal career.
-
He recently sat down with 'Entertainment Tonight,' where he dished on his relationship with Meghan, as well as the royal family.
-
-
When it comes to The Firm, it's a "one-way" establishment with "one perspective," according to the makeup artist.
-
Still, Meghan's pal praises her for her influence that continues to inspire people across the world.
-
-
Reports have surfaced there was a secret royal pact to try to control Meghan.
-
But we all know Meghan is going to do what Meghan is going to do.
... as she should!
Check out the rest of Daniel's interview on Entertainment Tonight for more deets about Meghan, including a few nuggets about her special day.
Share this Story