Meghan Markle Insider Says Royal Family Is a 'One-Way' Establishment

Ever since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, there have been more than a few rumors about some drama brewing behind the scenes. We kinda figured being a part of the royal family would be tough (it's nicknamed "The Firm" for a reason), and it looks like we might be correct. Someone from Meghan's glam squad is giving us the inside scoop into how the royal family treated the duchess -- and why the family operates like a "one-way establishment."

  • Daniel Martin was Meghan's makeup artist and was there for some of the biggest moments in her royal career. 

    Daniel saw it all -- from her wedding, to her pregnancy, to the birth of baby Archie, and through her royal exit with Prince Harry. While working with the Duchess of Sussex, he noticed quite a bit about the royal family and their perspective on the world. Basically, Daniel and Meghan could relate on multiple levels, and he was with her through the troubling finale of her royal career.

  • He recently sat down with 'Entertainment Tonight,' where he dished on his relationship with Meghan, as well as the royal family.

    Being seen as a part of Meghan's team was a responsibility in it of itself, Daniel said.

    "To associate myself with her there's a responsibility and there's also ... I'm very fortunate that we are authentic friends, and I have to do and be as good, because we're all in this together," he explained to Entertainment Tonight. "She gave me this incredible gift and now it's my responsibility to share that."

  • When it comes to The Firm, it's a "one-way" establishment with "one perspective," according to the makeup artist.

    Daniel acknowledged that Meghan married into a family with a different perspective than her own. "We all have a friend who looks like her, who is marrying into this establishment, that was very one-way, one perspective, and globally she resonates on so many levels not only because of how she looks but who she is," he said.

  • Still, Meghan's pal praises her for her influence that continues to inspire people across the world.

    "What she represents is now, and globally, she resonates on so many levels, not just because of how she looks but who she is," Daniel tells Entertainment Tonight about Meghan. "To that though, I feel like what she represents is now, she is contemporary, and people felt, that she resonated on so many levels, because here is someone that we all know."

  • Reports have surfaced there was a secret royal pact to try to control Meghan.

    In the book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, the authors accuse Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton of having an alliance to try to control Meghan so they could guide her through royal life. Clearly they were unsuccessful, as Harry and Meghan left their senior royal roles earlier this year.

    Plus, we highly doubt Meghan can be controlled.

    The investigative journalists seem to confirm this in Royals at War, because the investigative duo note Meg "had a determination" to be her own woman.

  • But we all know Meghan is going to do what Meghan is going to do.

    ... as she should!

    Check out the rest of Daniel's interview on Entertainment Tonight for more deets about Meghan, including a few nuggets about her special day.

