Meghan Markle Insider Says Royal Family Is a 'One-Way' Establishment

He recently sat down with 'Entertainment Tonight,' where he dished on his relationship with Meghan, as well as the royal family.

Being seen as a part of Meghan's team was a responsibility in it of itself, Daniel said.

"To associate myself with her there's a responsibility and there's also ... I'm very fortunate that we are authentic friends, and I have to do and be as good, because we're all in this together," he explained to Entertainment Tonight. "She gave me this incredible gift and now it's my responsibility to share that."