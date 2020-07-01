Kate Middleton & Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Confrontation About Meghan Markle

We heard whispers about tension within the royal family, and it appears those rumors might be true. According to a new book, Kate Middleton and Prince William warned Prince Harry about dating Meghan Markle. Clearly, their relationship has caused a rift in the royal family, and it seems that Kate and Will predicted it. Their concerns didn't stop Harry, though, and now, he and Meghan are trying to make it work in Los Angeles.

    A new book all about Meghan and Harry's split from the royal family, Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, revealed that Kate warned her brother-in-law about sparking up a relationship with the actor and California native. Kate believed that Meghan's lifestyle was too different from their own and that the relationship may not work out.

    The authors, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, wrote "[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate." Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, and rumors have circulated that neither Kate nor Will were very supportive of their union. 

    Royal insiders sourced in the book also claim that Harry's brother, William, wondered if Meghan would fit in with the family. The book reported that Will asked Harry, "Is she the right one?" Harry might have been too quick to judge his brother and sister-in-law's confrontation, because it was reportedly done only out of love and concern for Harry's well-being.

    The Daily Mail reported that the authors understood how the family rift was formed. "The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother's concerns in the spirit they were intended," the authors noted. Harry's love for Meghan clearly outweighed his trust in his family. 

    One of the book's sources, an anonymous royal aide, said, "All of their IQs put together would not equal hers."

    Now the royal couple have their own life in Los Angeles and have separated almost entirely from the professional royal family. Only time will tell if their personal relationships are permanently affected as well.

