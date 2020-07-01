Kate Middleton & Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Confrontation About Meghan Markle

Splash News
We heard whispers about tension within the royal family, and it appears those rumors might be true. According to a new book, Kate Middleton and Prince William warned Prince Harry about dating Meghan Markle. Clearly, their relationship has caused a rift in the royal family, and it seems that Kate and Will predicted it. Their concerns didn't stop Harry, though, and now, he and Meghan are trying to make it work in Los Angeles.
Kate had concerns about Harry and Meghan's relationship.
Reportedly, Kate was gentle, but firm, in her concerns.
Prince William expressed similar concerns in a separate confrontation.
Harry and Meghan's relationship caused a rift in the family.
Meghan, on the other hand, understood exactly what she was getting into.
