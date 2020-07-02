15 Celebrities Born on the Fourth of July

Splash News; mikethesituation/Instagram
The Fourth of July is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States. Everybody gets together to eat hot dogs, barbecue, and celebrate with fireworks and plenty of red, white, and blue. It is America's birthday after all. For some celebrities, Independence Day is about more than celebrating American heritage; it's also about celebrating their own birthdays. Having a birthday on a holiday is a highly contested debate. Some people love it because the whole world gets together to party, whereas others are disappointed because it steals the thunder of their day.
Regardless, this year's celebrations are going to look a little different than previous observances. Hopefully, these celebs will be able to enjoy their day and have some fun, despite the craziness of the world.
At least people born on the Fourth of July already have a built-in theme for their special day. Most of these celebrities have almost nothing in common -- outside of the fact they share a birthday. From reality stars to supermodels, to actors to athletes, all of these 15 celebs have a July 4 birthday.
The Fourth of July is one of the biggest parties of the year. Unfortunately, many bars and restaurants across the country are closed because of the global health issue -- so everyone is going to have to get creative with how they celebrate. There are plenty of fun at-home activities people can consider for birthdays and holidays. Try baking a red, white, and blue cake or do some free self-care at home. However they celebrate, we hope that these 15 celebrities who share a birthday with the US enjoy their day.
-
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino1
Most people will recognize Mike Sorrentino from the raunchy mid '00s reality series Jersey Shore. He and his seven roommates partied it up and worked at a T-shirt store in a wild beach town in New Jersey. Fans followed along as the drama unfolded with these 20-somethings going buck wild in the shore house. Mike is 37 now and recently married his longtime love and college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce.
And yes, he's still a part of Jersey Shore.
-
Malia Obama2
Michelle and Barack Obama's oldest daughter, Malia, 21, is following in her family's footsteps. Malia is going into her junior year at Harvard University, where both of her parents attended law school. After high school, she decided to take a gap year but kept very busy. Malia reportedly worked on the set of HBO's Girls and interned with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
-
-
Gloria Stuart3
Most will recognize Gloria Stuart as the elderly Rose from Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Gloria died in September 2010 at 100 years old, after she had a resurgence of fame at the age of 86 when she was in the James Cameron flick. The actor was a classic Old Hollywood beauty, and starred in films like Maybe It's Love, The Old Dark House, and The Invisible Man.
-
Post Malone4
Musician Post Malone is known for his crazy tattoos and impressive vocal abilities, ranging in genres like R&B, hip-hop, and grunge. The 24-year-old has already earned impressive awards -- like Song of the Year at the MTV Music Video Awards, and two American Music Awards. He reportedly has a net worth of $14 million, with three studio albums under his belt.
-
-
Geraldo Rivera5
Geraldo Rivera, 76, is a talk show host and award-winning journalist, with the majority of his platform on Fox News. He is a native New Yorker, and began his work with the network as a war correspondent after September 11. Geraldo hosted his own daytime self-titled show, The Geraldo Rivera Show, for 11 seasons, from 1987 to 1998.
-
Bill Withers6
Iconic musician Bill Withers, who wrote soulful jams in the 1970s -- such as "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," and "Just the Two of Us" -- sadly passed away back in March at 81. The singer was nominated for a total of 10 Grammys and won five. His family is heartbroken, and said in a statement to the Associated Press, "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."
-
-
Becki Newton7
Becki Newton is an actress from Connecticut who is best known for starring in Ugly Betty and How I Met Your Mother. The 41-year-old attended the University of Pennsylvania, and upon graduation, she moved to New York City to pursue a career on Broadway. The actor had a few guest starring roles before landing a starring role as Amanda on Ugly Betty. Becki married fellow actor Chris Diamantopoulos in 2005, and the two share three children.
-
Isabeli Fontana8
Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana has worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel and has been featured on multiple international covers for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and more. The 36-year-old was discovered at the age of 13, when she entered a modeling competition in Brazil and made the finals. The 5'10'' model has been married three times and has two children -- Zion, 17, and Lucas, 13.
-
-
Andrew Zimmern9
American TV personality Andrew Zimmern is a culinary expert and a chef on Bizarre Foods on the Travel Channel. The 58-year-old has two new shows in the works: What’s Eating America, and Family Dinner -- both of which will air on Chip and Joanna Gaines' upcoming Magnolia Network. Andrew is also a four-time James Beard Award winner with a net worth of reportedly $8 million, so life is pretty good.
-
Pam Shriver10
Pam Shriver, 57, is one of the most accomplished doubles tennis players in history. She began as a 16-year-old in Baltimore and went on to win 111 doubles championships. She and her tennis partner, Martina Navratilova, won the women's 1984 Grand Slam. The athlete has been married twice and has three children.
-
-
Eva Marie Saint11
Eva Marie Saint is an American actress from New Jersey best known for her part in Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront, and Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest. Eva is a one-time Academy Award winner and one-time Emmy Award winner, with multiple other nominations. At 95, Eva has continued acting even in her later years and most recently starred in Mariette in Ecstasy and Winter's Tale.
-
Neil Morrissey12
Neil Morrissey is a British actor known for his work as a voice actor, including voicing the iconic children's show lead Bob the Builder. He graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1983, and has worked in a wide variety of films and series. The 57-year-old was married to director and choreographer Amanda Noar for four years, from 1987 to 1991. The two share 31-year-old son Sam Morrissey, who has followed in his father's footsteps and works in the film industry.
-
-
John Lloyd Young13
John Lloyd Young is a Tony Award winner and star of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. (The actor originated the Frankie Valli role.) At 44, he is most notable for his incredible falsetto vocal range. The Italian actor was born in Sacramento, California and got his start after attending Brown University in 1998. He majored in theatre arts and performed in a wide variety of lead roles in school.
-
Alyssa Miller14
Born in Los Angeles, Alyssa Miller got her start in the modeling world at the age of 14. The 30-year-old has worked with some of the world's top designers, such as Stella McCartney. Alyssa has also been a part of international magazine covers -- such as German and Italian Vogue, French and Italian Elle, Turkish Harper's Bazaar, and Turkish and Mexican GQ.
-
-
Tracy Letts15
Tracy Letts, 54, is an accomplished playwright and actor who wrote August: Osage County, and won a Tony Award for his portrayal of George in the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Tracy moved to Chicago at the age of 20, where he got his start in the entertainment industry. He married fellow actor Carrie Coon in September 2013, and the two have been together since.