The Many Ways Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Severed Ties to the Royal Family

Image: ENT/SplashNews



ENT/SplashNews Stepping down from royal life is obviously a decision that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, must have taken quite seriously. It certainly involved a lot of sacrifice and change for the couple, as well as for the rest of the British royal family. While Harry and Meghan have not yet offered one clear-cut explanation as to why they chose to step down from their royal duties, the general consensus has been that they are essentially looking for a more peaceful and private lifestyle for them and their, son Archie, while being able to pursue different avenues in their careers -- so that they can be financially independent.

It's been reported that the royal couple (yes, they are still members of the royal family) wished to engage in various commercial endeavors -- outside of their royal duties -- going forward without being subjected to official financial reviews by the royal family's financial team. Basically, they want to be in control of the work they do and how much they are paid for it, which, of course, is exactly what most 30-somethings strive for ... but has not ever been an option for senior members of the British royal family.

Still, there are some who believe Meghan and Harry's split was less about the money and more about the strained relationships they allegedly have with several other members of the royal family. Others speculate that it's actually because they want to protect their son from the paparazzi and the public eye. It's very likely a combination of all three reasons, but of course, only the Duke and Duchess themselves would know.

Regardless, Meghan and Harry have had to cut a lot of ties along the way.