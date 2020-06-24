Royal Fans Get Glimpse of Harry & Meghan's LA Home in New Video

Splash News
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their privacy in their new Los Angeles home. With a few paparazzi horror stories, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to keep their home and independence as quiet as possible. So, even the tiniest view of their life in lockdown is keeping us entertained. Recently, Harry showed off a bit of their sunny backyard in a video for England Rugby.
-
Prince Harry appeared in a video for England Rugby's "Pitch In" initiative.
The "Pitch In" initiative focuses on giving back to communities during the global health crisis. Harry is an avid fan of the sport, and in the video he says, "We all miss rugby." He and his brother, Prince William, are both big sports fans, with Will's favorite being soccer.
-
And in a short clip, we get a peek at his backyard.
-
-
Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles during these crazy times.
-
The royal couple have been living in friend Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.
-
-
Los Angeles is definitely not home to Harry yet, but it might be eventually.
Share this Story