Royal Fans Get Glimpse of Harry & Meghan's LA Home in New Video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Splash News

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their privacy in their new Los Angeles home. With a few paparazzi horror stories, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to keep their home and independence as quiet as possible. So, even the tiniest view of their life in lockdown is keeping us entertained. Recently, Harry showed off a bit of their sunny backyard in a video for England Rugby. 

  • Prince Harry appeared in a video for England Rugby's "Pitch In" initiative. 

    The "Pitch In" initiative focuses on giving back to communities during the global health crisis. Harry is an avid fan of the sport, and in the video he says, "We all miss rugby." He and his brother, Prince William, are both big sports fans, with Will's favorite being soccer. 

  • And in a short clip, we get a peek at his backyard. 

    Prince Harry
    englandrugby/Instagram

    The royal sat at a table on what appears to be a patio. Harry has done a few video calls inside, but this is the first peak of their home's exterior. The backyard most likely has a pool and porch, and there is plenty of greenery. 

    Basically, it looks dreamy!

  • Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles during these crazy times. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison
    Splash News

    Harry and Meghan made the move from Canada to Los Angeles after they officially quit their royal duties. Meghan grew up in the area and was likely excited to get back to her roots. Sadly, its seems Harry has struggled with feelings of guilt and anxiety being trapped inside for so long in a new country. But the two have a beautiful home to escape in -- so there's a plus!

  • The royal couple have been living in friend Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have been staying temporarily in Tyler Perry's mansion. There is extensive on-site security, and the two have amped up their precautions to get as much privacy as possible. Meg and Harry have been able to live rent-free for now, but will likely have to fork over something soon -- although they're already paying back millions for the renovations at Frogmore Cottage

  • Los Angeles is definitely not home to Harry yet, but it might be eventually. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    With the global health crisis and sheltering in place still in play, things haven't been what they expected. At least, Harry has a gorgeous backyard to escape to! (Trying to stay positive.) We truly hope things get better for the Duke of Sussex.

