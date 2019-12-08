Jessa & Josh Duggar Might See Each Other More Often Than Fans Realize

ben_seewald/Instagram; annaduggar/Instagram
Josh Duggar is the infamous, disgraced brother in the Duggar family. He's 32 now, but as a teen, he reportedly molested a few girls -- including two of his sisters, Jill and Jessa. While the family has moved through the difficult controversy, critics couldn't imagine that Jill or Jessa would want anything to do with him. Now, however, it seems that Jessa and Josh spend more time together than anyone realized.
Jessa was one of the sisters who came forward about Josh's molestation.
When the news of Josh Duggar's molestation came to be, Jessa had a really hard time dealing with it. Jessa stood up for her brother at the time ... only for more scandals to come forward. "It was very difficult… I feel like it was especially difficult for me. I had spoke out in defense of Josh and had stood up for him, then there was another whole wave of things that came through. So it was really difficult for me… I stood up here, I spoke out for him, and there were things that he was hiding," she said.
Josh's past is racked with controversy.
Despite being a proven sexual predator, the Duggars have forgiven Josh and accepted him back into the family -- though their reality series, 19 Kids and Counting, was no longer able to air on TLC because of the accusations. After everything that Jessa Duggar has gone through, people have a hard time imagining that she'd want anything to do with her oldest brother.
Recently, the Duggar family shared photos of Josh and Jessa's kids together.
Clearly, Josh and Jessa have, at the very least, been in the same room together as there have been photos shared of their kids together. Many are happy that the cousins get to have a relationship despite the struggles and controversies between their parents. "Meredith and Spurgeon are just a few months apart in age, and practically inseparable buddies! #cousinsarethebest," the Instagram caption reads.
And folks are here for it.
Josh and Jessa must be spending time together if their kids are inseparable. Plus, Jim Bob and Michelle host events for the whole family at their massive compound -- so there is definitely a chance they see each other on the regular, and this photo could be "proof" some type of relationship is in place.
Maybe the family is getting along after a difficult history?
Honestly, we have no clue.
Given the claims, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jessa or Jill wanted to keep their distance from their brother. With Jill and Derick distancing themselves a bit from their famous reality fam, maybe Jessa's interactions with Josh are limited and involve her husband, Ben.
Who knows.
