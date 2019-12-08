Jessa & Josh Duggar Might See Each Other More Often Than Fans Realize

When the news of Josh Duggar's molestation came to be, Jessa had a really hard time dealing with it. Jessa stood up for her brother at the time ... only for more scandals to come forward. "It was very difficult… I feel like it was especially difficult for me. I had spoke out in defense of Josh and had stood up for him, then there was another whole wave of things that came through. So it was really difficult for me… I stood up here, I spoke out for him, and there were things that he was hiding," she said.