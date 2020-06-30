Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Overwhelmed With Guilt' After Leaving Royal Life

Splash News
Splash News
It's been no secret that Meghan and Harry have struggled adjusting to life in Los Angeles. While they have been in lockdown, Harry is reportedly overwhelmed with feelings of guilt around leaving his family behind. We were fearful this would happen as he uprooted his family to move across the pond, and from the sound of things, it might be a reality.
-
Life in Los Angeles is not what Harry expected.
-
Meghan is trying to get him to fall in love with her home.
-
-
The worst part for the royal is the feeling of guilt.
-
Royal insiders don't think Harry will come back to his royal duties.
-
-
Hopefully, in the end, this will all be worth it.
Share this Story