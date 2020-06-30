Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Overwhelmed With Guilt' After Leaving Royal Life

It's been no secret that Meghan and Harry have struggled adjusting to life in Los Angeles. While they have been in lockdown, Harry is reportedly overwhelmed with feelings of guilt around leaving his family behind. We were fearful this would happen as he uprooted his family to move across the pond, and from the sound of things, it might be a reality.

  • Life in Los Angeles is not what Harry expected. 

    Prince Harry
    Eamonn McCormack-Getty/WPA Rota via SplashNews

    Prince Harry has been struggling with his move to the United States, and part of it has to do with the current state of the world and the lockdown. With everything closed, and the family stuck at home with nothing to do, Harry is feeling a little stir crazy, sources close to the royal say. "On top of it all, he's got cabin fever," one of his friends told the Sun.

  • Meghan is trying to get him to fall in love with her home. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Meghan has tried to explain to Harry that things will be different once places open back up.

    "She's assuring [Harry] that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA. Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing," the source said. Instead of feeling excited about the move, now Harry is "secretly tortured."

  • The worst part for the royal is the feeling of guilt. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Prince Harry is realizing that his family, specifically "Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever." Sources say he is "overwhelmed with guilt" about leaving his family and being away during these trying times. Despite the stressful feelings associated with leaving professional royal life, Harry and Meghan are full steam ahead.

  • Royal insiders don't think Harry will come back to his royal duties. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Even through the struggles, Harry is determined to live an independent life. This royal exit has put a strain on his personal relationship with his brother, Prince William, and William's wife, Kate Middleton. Recently, a report surfaced William and Harry need "space and time to breathe" before reconciling, and we can imagine the physical distance between them isn't helping.

  • Hopefully, in the end, this will all be worth it. 

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Once the world goes back to normal -- or at least a semblance of normal -- Harry will be able to explore and enjoy his new home the right way. Sadly, the paparazzi have put a stop to some normal things Meghan and Harry can do. At least the Sussexes can live away from the British tabloids, and Archie will grow up in a more normal way.

