Prince Charles Reportedly Knew Meghan Markle Would Have Trouble With the Royals

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
It's no secret that Meghan Markle had a hard time adjusting to the royal life. In fact, she and Harry left the responsibilities of the royal family in part because of it. Apparently, Harry's father, Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, may have predicted Meghan's struggles before she was welcomed into The Firm. However, there was no stopping the British tabloids or fixing royal relationships to alleviate some of those growing pains.
Meghan and Harry did not have it easy after they married in 2018.
Harry's father, Prince Charles, predicted his daughter-in-law's struggles with royal life.
There is only room for one strong woman in The Firm: the Queen.
Sadly, Charles couldn't have avoided the way Meghan was treated when she became a part of the royal family.
The royal split made things difficult for the rest of the royals, but Meghan and Harry have their own son to think about.
