Prince Charles Reportedly Knew Meghan Markle Would Have Trouble With the Royals

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Chloe Wilt
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke o
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It's no secret that Meghan Markle had a hard time adjusting to the royal life. In fact, she and Harry left the responsibilities of the royal family in part because of it. Apparently, Harry's father, Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, may have predicted Meghan's struggles before she was welcomed into The Firm. However, there was no stopping the British tabloids or fixing royal relationships to alleviate some of those growing pains.

  • Meghan and Harry did not have it easy after they married in 2018. 

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Meghan Markle was berated by the British tabloids when she became a member of the royal family, and she and Harry finally made the decision to step down from their royal duties and start an independent life of their own. 

    And it looks like one senior royal member may have predicted her struggles after seeing how the media treated members of his own family: Prince Charles.

  • Harry's father, Prince Charles, predicted his daughter-in-law's struggles with royal life.

    Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
    Ben Birchall-PA/POOL via Splash News

    Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, told the Sun that Charles probably knew the kinds of struggles Meghan would go through.

    "Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time. However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits," Cawthorne said.

  • There is only room for one strong woman in The Firm: the Queen. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Geoff Robinson/Splash News

    Meghan is a strong and opinionated woman -- it's what makes her so beloved. However, when it comes to the royal family, Queen Elizabeth can be the only strong woman. Cawthorne told the Sun, "I think he [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen. I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm."

  • Sadly, Charles couldn't have avoided the way Meghan was treated when she became a part of the royal family. 

    Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton
    Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images

    Although Prince Charles may have seen these struggles ahead of time -- because of Meghan and Harry's fame and Meghan's strong personality -- there wasn't much he could do.

    "In truth, however, there wasn't a lot he could do apart from offering moral support. He no doubt personally regrets the fact that he won't see his son and family as much as he otherwise would have. He likes tradition and order," Cawthorne mentioned. 

  • The royal split made things difficult for the rest of the royals, but Meghan and Harry have their own son to think about. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Baby Archie
    Splash News

    Meghan and Harry did what was best for their family of three. Even though their departure hasn't been exactly smooth, Charles holds no hard feelings. "Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy," a source told the Daily Mail

    Thankfully, Meghan and Charles had a positive relationship, despite any differences. Now, Meghan and Harry can live a full life without the responsibility of being royalty.

