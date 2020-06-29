Kate Middleton & Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Had a Secret Pact To Control Meghan Markle

Splash News
Early on in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, when Meghan had just joined the royal family, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a secret alliance. It seems the Queen was worried about being able to control Meghan and wanted Kate's help. Apparently, the royal family was concerned Meghan might do something to risk her royal titles and wanted to take measures just in case.
Kate has gotten closer to Queen Elizabeth in recent years.
Royal experts claim the Queen and Kate had a royal pact together.
Their secret alliance was in order to keep Meghan Markle under royal control.
Meghan and Kate reportedly had multiple feuds.
Seems like Queen Elizabeth wanted to make sure the family line stays intact without scandal.
