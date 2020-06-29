Rob Kardashian Shows Off Weight Loss in Rare Photos

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Don't call it a comeback! Rob Kardashian was spotted at Khloe Kardashian's recent birthday bash. The single dad has been flying under the radar for quite some time now -- outside of dealing with our new normal -- and he is turning lots of heads given his weight loss.
Honestly, it's good to see Rob smiling again!
Rob is all smiles at Khloe's bash, clearly happy to be in attendance.
"Sweet 16 ... woo," Rob Kardashian joked in his caption.
Even though Rob is standing next to Kourtney, Khloe was the woman of the night. The celebrity mom is officially 36 years old, as her special day was June 27. (Kourt turned 41 on April 18.)
KUWTK fans are peeping Rob's joy and are here for it.
"Okay looking Good this is the kind of positivity we need in our life," one fan wrote in response to Rob's photo.
"I've always wanted me some rob ... love the smile," another added.
"Rooobbbbbeeerrrrttttttt omg! I love him so much!" another exclaimed.
It's so good to see him! And yes, we keep Khloe's cheating ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, there too.
Rob Kardashian has been on a journey to heal himself, from the inside out, for some time now.
Things seem to be looking up for him.
And we couldn't happier for him!
Rob looks happy and healthy, and that's all that matters. He really went through it for a number of years, and while he may not completely be on the other side, we are thrilled for his progress as it will only make him a better dad for Dream.
