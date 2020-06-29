Rob Kardashian Shows Off Weight Loss in Rare Photos

He's been getting his diabetes under control and has been focused on losing weight for the sake of his health.

"Rob is considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs," a source told E! News earlier this year.

"He really wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy. His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her. He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs."

