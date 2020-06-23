Kate Middleton Visits Children's Hospice & Gets Called Out Over Her Ring

Getty / JOE GIDDENS
Kate Middleton makes her life's work out of helping others, it's part of her job as a working member of the royal family and she does it well. While life was shut down, she continued to work while physically distancing, and now that some restrictions have lifted, she's back out in the community.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited one of the organizations she works closely with, and kept a promise she made a while ago.
The royal mom made a visit to Nook center in Norfolk and helped create a garden for the East Anglia Children’s Hospices. While there, Kate planted a special sunflower for the Delf family, whose 9-year-old son Fraser had been cared for by the children's hospice before his death earlier this year.
Arriving at the Nook, Kate Middleton came with her own terracotta planter and came with the flowers and plants she was seen buying earlier on June 18 to Fakenham Garden Centre, which was her first outing since needing to work remotely.
During the visit, Kate Middleton met with volunteers and did some planting herself.
Kate worked with a volunteer and the staff members of the East Anglia Children's Hospital plant a "sensory" garden which included lavender, rosemary, bay and flowers kept to a lilac color scheme including strawberries, geraniums, and hydrangeas. The garden's purpose is to create calming scents and beautiful imagery to for the children in hospice.
This charity is near and dear to Kate's heart, she helped open the Nook last year following a fundraising campaign with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. During that call, Kate promised to plant a sunflower for Fraser Delf, who spent seven weeks at the hospice before passing away from a rare condition.
And Kate kept that promise on her visit to the Nook.
With the terracotta she had brought along, Kate shared photos of herself planting a sunflower that she had purchased earlier. She got in the dirt herself, to be able to keep her promise to Fraser and to his family.
Wearing a beautiful floral gown, Kate knelt down next to the planter and filed it up with potting soil and carefully placed the sunflower plant in the center. According to People, shortly after the visit, the sunflower was brought to the Delf family, so they have it at home with them in Cambridgeshire.
Kate paid a special tribute to the families who are caring for a child with life limiting illness.
"This Children’s Hospice Week, I’d like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the UK. The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring," Kate said.
“I’d also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all."
Comments flooded her Instagram page with thanks for her amazing work, but some people were really stuck on one detail.
