Kate Middleton Visits Children's Hospice & Gets Called Out Over Her Ring

The Duchess of Cambridge visited one of the organizations she works closely with, and kept a promise she made a while ago.

The royal mom made a visit to Nook center in Norfolk and helped create a garden for the East Anglia Children’s Hospices. While there, Kate planted a special sunflower for the Delf family, whose 9-year-old son Fraser had been cared for by the children's hospice before his death earlier this year.

Arriving at the Nook, Kate Middleton came with her own terracotta planter and came with the flowers and plants she was seen buying earlier on June 18 to Fakenham Garden Centre, which was her first outing since needing to work remotely.