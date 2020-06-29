Prince William's Net Worth: How Much the Future King Is Worth

Image: Splash News



Splash News As one could probably imagine, it pays to be royal. The royal family have some seriously high net worths, and Prince William's net worth is one of the highest. He's reportedly worth about $40 million, and there's a lot more where that came from. Although the anti-royal citizens of the UK usually complain about how much the royal family costs taxpayers, that's not where the bulk of William's money comes from. Sure, taxpayers fund his royal travel and such, but like for Prince Harry, most of Prince William's wealth comes from private family sources. Two major deaths in the royal family are how the bulk of William's money came to be, thanks to hefty inheritances. We're betting William would trade those millions to have gotten to spend more time with his mom, though.

Aside from inheritances, William also gets money from his dad as the millennial stereotype goes. (yes, at 38, Prince William is technically a millennial), and let's not forget that he once worked for a living. Okay, he didn't work for his actual living, since that's much higher than his army salary, but he did have a job for several years.

But even though William's personal net worth seems high now, it's only going to get astronomically higher as he rises through the royal ranks. When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, William will take his spot as the Prince of Wales, and that comes with a steep payday. From there, when William becomes King, he'll be worth even more money -- billions more, to be exact.

He's sitting pretty at $40 million right now, but the best is yet to come. Here's a breakdown of what William's made so far, and what he stands to make in the future.