Looks Like Amy Duggar Just Took a Swipe at Jinger's 'Perfect' Instagram

The Duggars' rebellious cousin, Amy, who has been outspoken against the family's fundamentalist ways, may have just made a dig towards mom-of-one Jinger. Jinger has one of the most aesthetic Instagram accounts of the family, with overly posed posts and a filter on every photo. In a Twitter rant, Amy claimed that people need to stop trying so hard on their social media accounts and be real for once. It seemed like it was solely based on her cousin Jinger.
Amy Duggar has been going off on Twitter lately. Amy isn't afraid to slam her controversial family, although she has been silenced in the past. However, her Twitter is free game as long as she doesn't name any names. The 33-year-old made a seriously shady tweet that appeared to be about one of her Duggar cousins, Jinger.
Amy called out accounts that try too hard.
Shortly after Jinger shared another highly filtered and heavily posed photo on her Instagram, Amy slammed those kinds of pages on Instagram. "People want to follow Real people!! Not stock photos where you act like your life is perfect! No- we want to see the mess, the hard moments too. People need to stop trying so hard," Amy wrote in a savage tweet.
Jinger has received criticism over her overly-aesthetic Instagram account in the past.
Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have gotten flack for their heavily filtered lifestyle posts on Instagram. Even their nearly-two-year-old daughter Felicity seems to be edited on so many of their family-friendly posts. One person commented on a recent photo, "I miss feeling like I was following a person, not a stock photo stock caption festival."
Amy has an ongoing feud with the Duggar family over NDAs and Jim Bob silencing her.
Amy has been silenced by Jim Bob and Michelle in the past. The highly-controversial family definitely has secrets they're trying to keep quiet that Amy must know about. One interview had to be taken down that Amy was a part of because she reportedly mentioned some Duggar family intel that violated her NDA with them.
Her latest dig towards Jinger could have been a part of the never-ending family feud.
Still, Amy manages to get points across in her own way. The 33-year-old mom tweeted after a video interview she filmed was taken down: "I've said it once, I'll say it again... 'A woman's voice should never be silenced.'" She even made that quote her Twitter bio. Now, she's slamming another member of the family, but in a very different way.
