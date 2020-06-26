20 Royal Family Vacation Destinations That Sound Divine

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
There's a lot that's unattainable about the royal family's lifestyle. They dress in the best clothes, go to the best parties, and have staff at their beck and call in fabulous palaces. But, there's one thing about their lifestyle that is on the more attainable side: The royal family's vacation destinations are often open to the public as well ... whenever we're allowed to travel again.
Of course, most of the exact hotels and resorts and private islands they visit are on the more expensive side, but a few are do-able for the average person -- especially the wildlife sanctuaries that are tourist attractions. And for the more expensive places, one could always just visit the same town without staying in the exact hotel.
All of the royals have their preferred vacation spots. William and Kate like to retreat to their country home, the queen likes Scotland, and Princess Diana always seemed to prefer the beach. In fact, Diana was one of the royals who traveled the most, even though she wasn't part of the royal family for that long. Understandably, she likely just wanted to get away from what she perceived as an oppressive situation.
Diana would often travel with Prince William and Prince Harry to allow them to relax without the pressures of royalty crushing them all the time. Sure, they could never completely escape the paparazzi, but at least they were on a beach while having their photo taken.
From private islands, to fancy castles, to snowy ski slopes, to wildlife reserves, here are 20 places the royals love to travel to.
Balmoral Castle, Scotland1
Queen Elizabeth owns this impressive Scottish palace and often retreats there when she needs a break from the bustling Buckingham Palace. Royal fans can tour where the queen vacations by visiting the castle between the months of April and July. The tour includes a chance to see the formal gardens, the stables, and the ballroom in the castle.
Arosa, the Swiss Alps2
The royals love to ski and frequently travel to do so. In 2013, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry stayed at the Arosa ski resort in the Swiss Alps to attend a wedding. Kate was pregnant with Prince George at the time, so she didn't ski, but the royal brothers got some slope time in. Despite the current world situation, Arosa is up and running right now.
Klosters, Swiss Alps3
Prince Charles reportedly prefers the Klosters resort in the Swiss Alps. He's been traveling to the area for over 40 years, often bringing William and Harry along -- and Charles even has his name on one of the ski lifts. Avid skiiers can also visit Klosters for the beautiful scenery and gorgeous snowy slopes. Maybe Prince Charles will even be there at the same time!
Courchevel, French Alps4
Just because he grew up skiing in the Swiss Alps doesn't mean that Prince William isn't willing to try out other ski areas. In 2016, William and Kate took George and Charlotte to the exclusive Courchevel resort in the French Alps -- this time for some fun in the snow. When we can travel again, this would be a fun place to go.
Mustique, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines5
The queen's sister, Princess Margaret, was gifted a section of land on the private Mustique island as a wedding present. She would often travel to her vacation home, and was once even spotted cavorting in the water with a much younger man while she was still married. Nowadays, the private island is open to non-royal visitors as well.
Norfolk, England6
Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children consider the Norfolk countryside their home away from home. (The queen does as well.) Kate and Will have their Anmer Hall residence there, and the queen has Sandringham Estate. No one can visit Anmer Hall, since it's Will and Kate's private family home, but royal fans are allowed to tour Sandringham.
Mallorca, Spain7
Marivent Palace on the island of Mallorca is where Spanish royal family vacations, but it's also where Princess Diana used to visit in the summers with her children, William and Harry, and her husband, Prince Charles. The palace is open for tours, and people can also just visit Mallorca in general if trying to recreate a royal getaway in paradise.
Kerala, India8
Several years ago, Prince Charles celebrated his 65th birthday with Duchess Camilla at the Kumarakom Lake Resort in India. Visitors don't have to be royal to check the resort out. Some of the pretty luxurious rooms can just cost around $200 or $300 a night, which is relatively inexpensive considering that it's a royal vacation spot.
Kaziranga National Park, India9
Prince Charles and Camilla aren't the only royals who enjoy visiting India. Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled there in 2016 to visit the Kaziranga National Park. While there, they got to feed baby elephants and rhinos, and go on a safari. Follow in their footsteps and check out the Kaziranga National Park, located in Northeast India.
Kenya, East Africa10
In 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Lewa Safari Camp, and the wildlife area Rutundu in Kenya, where William ended up proposing. The continent has such a special place in both William and Harry's hearts -- and now Kate's as well. We can make it part of our hearts by checking out the Lewa Safari Camp, just like Will and Kate did.
Botswana, Southern Africa11
William has Kenya, and Harry has Botswana. Harry and Meghan forged their relationship in the beautiful African country, traveling there on their third date. They went there again for Meghan's 36th birthday. The area clearly means a lot to them, and fans of theirs can stay in the same sustainable safari lodge Meno a Kwena if they want.
Necker Island, Caribbean12
Located in the British Virgin Islands, Necker Island is a private island owned by British businessman Richard Branson. Because of its remote and private location, Diana would often travel there with her children to get out of London for a while. Although it may be an exclusive place, regular people can stay there, too... provided they can shell out a few thousand dollars per night. The entire island can also be rented out if that's preferred.
Nevis, Caribbean13
Necker Island isn't the only place in the Caribbean that Princess Diana liked to visit. In January 1993, she went to Nevis with William and Harry for a beachside vacation. It must have been nice to get out of the chilly winter air in England and go to an island instead. Nevis is not a private island, so anyone can recreate Diana's vacation pics.
Valletta, Malta14
Malta is an island in Europe where Elizabeth and Prince Philip actually lived for a few years after getting married -- and while Philip was serving in the Royal Navy. At the time, Elizabeth was not yet queen, but when her father died, she left behind her Malta home to live in Buckingham Palace. No one can stay in the actual home the queen lived in while she was in Malta -- although it was for sale recently for $6.7 million -- but just a trip to Valletta, Malta is like getting close to a young Queen Elizabeth.
North Saanich, Canada15
For a brief minute there, Meghan and Harry were living in Canada with their baby Archie. That was after they left the monarchy but before they moved to Los Angeles. The private nature retreat of Victoria, British Columbia seemed to be just what they needed to recharge after a stressful couple of years of being in the spotlight. The private home they stayed in isn't available to rent, but interested parties can check out the surrounding North Saanich area to get the same views and activities as Harry and Meghan.
Jamaica, Caribbean16