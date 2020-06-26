Meghan Markle Is 'Free To Do Whatever She Wants' as Far as Royal Family Is Concerned

Meghan is a strong advocate for women's equality and equal pay. In these days of protests surrounding police brutality and racism across America, Meghan has spoken out about her own experiences and how she wants the world to change. A source close to Meghan told the Daily Mail that Meghan's political aspirations are serious. "Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she's been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution. Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn't ruled out a career in politics."