Meghan Markle Is 'Free To Do Whatever She Wants' as Far as Royal Family Is Concerned

Meghan Markle
There are no hard feelings between Meghan Markle and the royal family regarding her interest in politics. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly expressed a desire to be a politician one day, and maybe even run for president. Royal experts claim that now that she and Prince Harry have severed ties professionally with the royal family, they would have no issue with her political ambitions. 

  • Meghan has been an advocate for women's equality and empowerment. 

    Meghan has broken one of the unwritten royal rules, which is to keep quiet about her own politics. She has been outspoken about her belief in equality, and been a strong advocate for women and minorities. While she was a working royal, she had to keep any political ambitions to herself, because she had a duty as the Duchess of Sussex

  • While she was a senior royal, Meghan couldn't pursue any political goals. 

    In November, royal expert and biographer Penny Junor shared that Meghan couldn't pursue any political ambitions. Penny told MEAWW: "[I'd be] surprised if she had any intention of running for president any time soon. She is busy having babies and coming to terms with life as a working member of the British royal family. And I would say that the two roles are incompatible. It is more likely the 38-year-old will continue to speak about women's empowerment and equality without ever committing to any particular political profile in the U.S."

  • Now that she and Harry are no longer senior members of the royal family, she's free to do as she wishes. 

    Meghan has every right to enter politics if that's what she wants to do. Junor, who understands the inner workings of The Firm well, shared: "I imagine they would be very relaxed about Meghan pursuing her political aspirations. She is no longer a working member of the family so is free to do whatever she wants, provided she doesn't use her royal connection. But she is so well-known she wouldn't need to."

  • Meghan is passionate about a variety of issues. 

    Meghan is a strong advocate for women's equality and equal pay. In these days of protests surrounding police brutality and racism across America, Meghan has spoken out about her own experiences and how she wants the world to change. A source close to Meghan told the Daily Mail that Meghan's political aspirations are serious. "Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she's been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution. Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn't ruled out a career in politics."

  • Meghan might be on her way to the Oval Office. 

    In 2019 a documentary was released about Meghan's road to politics. The film called Meghan For President? took a look at the duchess's life, and how she attended her first anti-war protest at the age of 10 and has always spoken up for women's rights. Many found it highly unlikely that Meghan would enter the political ring while Harry was a working royal, but now, it's totally a possibility. 

