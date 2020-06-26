Meghan Markle Is 'Free To Do Whatever She Wants' as Far as Royal Family Is Concerned

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
There are no hard feelings between Meghan Markle and the royal family regarding her interest in politics. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly expressed a desire to be a politician one day, and maybe even run for president. Royal experts claim that now that she and Prince Harry have severed ties professionally with the royal family, they would have no issue with her political ambitions.
Meghan has been an advocate for women's equality and empowerment.
While she was a senior royal, Meghan couldn't pursue any political goals.
Now that she and Harry are no longer senior members of the royal family, she's free to do as she wishes.
Meghan is passionate about a variety of issues.
Meghan might be on her way to the Oval Office.
