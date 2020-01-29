Kate Middleton Has a Gentler Alternative to a 'Naughty Step' When Kids Misbehave

It sounds like William and Kate have a bit of a "good cop/bad cop" thing going on, too.

The source continued that Kate is "slightly stricter" than William when it comes to their kids. And their nanny -- Maria Borrallo -- is in line with everything William and Kate do.

"Maria is firm but she never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline," the insider continued. "Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be."

The source continued: "It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children's upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm."