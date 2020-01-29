Kate Middleton Has a Gentler Alternative to a 'Naughty Step' When Kids Misbehave

Leave it to Kate Middleton to come up with a much gentler alternative to issuing her kids a "time out." According to a new report in Fabulous, an online magazine published by The Sun, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't fans of using "time out" -- or a "naughty step" as it's referred to in the UK --- so instead, they've figured out something else for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis when they're misbehaving.  

  • Instead of a "naughty step," Kate uses a "chat sofa."

    kate middleton, prince louis
    Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

    "There’s no 'naughty step' but there is a 'chat sofa,'" the royal insider said. "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the [argument] or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William."

    "Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them," the source continued. "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

  • It sounds like William and Kate have a bit of a "good cop/bad cop" thing going on, too. 

    kate middleton, prince william
    Pool / Getty Images

    The source continued that Kate is "slightly stricter" than William when it comes to their kids. And their nanny -- Maria Borrallo -- is in line with everything William and Kate do. 

    "Maria is firm but she never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline," the insider continued. "Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be."

    The source continued: "It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children's upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm."

  • Kate and William's parenting style is working. 

    prince george, princess charlotte
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    On a number of occasions, it's been reported that the Cambridge kids are always extremely well-behaved in public -- particularly when they're visiting the posh country club, Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. 

    An insider told Fabulous Digital that the kids behave "impeccably" during visits.

    "The family often dine there al fresco and use the club's sporting and play facilities," the source continued. "There is no tantrums or food throwing and the children eat what is set before them. They queue up with the rest of the kids and parents in the Harness Room restaurant and ask for no special favors."

  • That said, William has admitted that the kids have their moments.

    During a recent video call with chef Charlie Farrally from PEEK Project, William said family meals go well "depending on what's on the table."

    "If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes on very well," William said. "But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."

  • Previously it's been reported that, ultimately, Kate understands that her kids are, well, kids. 

    "She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries," Dr. Rebecca Chicot, founder of Essential Parent and the author of Calm and Happy Toddler told The Sun. "She doesn't expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums."

    Clearly, the duchess has it all figured out. 

