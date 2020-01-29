Kate Middleton Has a Gentler Alternative to a 'Naughty Step' When Kids Misbehave

WPA Pool/Getty Images
Leave it to Kate Middleton to come up with a much gentler alternative to issuing her kids a "time out." According to a new report in Fabulous, an online magazine published by The Sun, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't fans of using "time out" -- or a "naughty step" as it's referred to in the UK --- so instead, they've figured out something else for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis when they're misbehaving.
Instead of a "naughty step," Kate uses a "chat sofa."
It sounds like William and Kate have a bit of a "good cop/bad cop" thing going on, too.
Kate and William's parenting style is working.
That said, William has admitted that the kids have their moments.
During a recent video call with chef Charlie Farrally from PEEK Project, William said family meals go well "depending on what's on the table."
"If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes on very well," William said. "But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."
Previously it's been reported that, ultimately, Kate understands that her kids are, well, kids.
"She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries," Dr. Rebecca Chicot, founder of Essential Parent and the author of Calm and Happy Toddler told The Sun. "She doesn't expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums."Clearly, the duchess has it all figured out.
