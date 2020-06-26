Prince William & Prince Harry Need 'Space & Time to Breathe' Before Reconciling

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Even though there have been rumblings that things are on the upswing between Prince William and Prince Harry, apparently a reconciliation isn't as simple as some distance and sporadic video chats. According to a new report, things between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are far more complicated than anyone knows.
A royal source recently told Us Weekly that William is still trying to wrap his head around Prince Harry's decision to step down.
This news comes after reports about how William and Harry have been in touch a lot recently.
Royal fans are set to find out more dirt on the brothers this fall.
Lacey also revealed that there's much more than meets the eye when it comes to Harry and William.
All of this said, William and Harry still care for each other.
