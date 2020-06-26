Prince William & Prince Harry Need 'Space & Time to Breathe' Before Reconciling

Even though there have been rumblings that things are on the upswing between Prince William and Prince Harry, apparently a reconciliation isn't as simple as some distance and sporadic video chats. According to a new report, things between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are far more complicated than anyone knows. 

  • A royal source recently told Us Weekly that William is still trying to wrap his head around Prince Harry's decision to step down. 

    "William is so tired and done with the drama of it all," the royal insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom."

    The source added that Harry and Meghan's move to the US "breaks William's heart" and that the brothers will need "space and time to breathe" before truly reconciling.

    "Hopefully, they'll work it out," the source said. 

  • This news comes after reports about how William and Harry have been in touch a lot recently. 

    Last week, sources told Fabulous Digital that William has been "keeping tabs" Harry through informal nightly chats. 

    "William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say 'tabs,' on his younger brother," the insider said, adding that the calls are made from "Anmer's private sitting room ... not the room that Kate and William use for their public Zoom sessions."

  • Royal fans are set to find out more dirt on the brothers this fall. 

    Robert Lacey, a royal journalist and consultant for The Crown, recently penned a book about Harry and WilliamBattle of Brothers: William and Harry -- The Friendship and the Feuds -- and going off what Lacey has to say, things are far from A-OK between the men. 

    "Raised to be the closest of brothers, the last 18 months have been a devastating breakdown of their once unbreakable bond," a blurb for the book reads. "With an unrivaled knowledge of court life and access to impeccable sources, Robert Lacey investigates the untold reality of the brothers' relationship, explaining what happened when two sons were raised for vastly different futures and showing how the seeds of damage were sown as their parents' marriage unraveled."

  • Lacey also revealed that there's much more than meets the eye when it comes to Harry and William. 

    "I have been astonished and sometimes moved to tears by the fresh details and insights I have discovered in researching this story of family conflict," Lacey said in a press release. "It has been both enthralling and painful to trace this drama through the memories of close witnesses and some of the people most intimately involved."

    He added: "We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family -- but nothing so profound as this."

  • All of this said, William and Harry still care for each other. 

    In fact, a few weeks ago, when protests in Los Angeles were at their peak, William was very concerned for Harry and Meghan's safety. 

    "William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," a source previously claimed. "He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety."

    It's not going to be an easy road, but hopefully they'll eventually figure things out. 

