Prince William & Prince Harry Need 'Space & Time to Breathe' Before Reconciling

A royal source recently told Us Weekly that William is still trying to wrap his head around Prince Harry's decision to step down.

"William is so tired and done with the drama of it all," the royal insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom."

The source added that Harry and Meghan's move to the US "breaks William's heart" and that the brothers will need "space and time to breathe" before truly reconciling.

"Hopefully, they'll work it out," the source said.