20 Little Known Facts About Princess Diana

Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana was by far the most famous woman in the world during her time. Roughly 750 milion people watched her get married to Prince Charles, and 2.5 billion were glued to their televisions during her funeral. Countless books and articles have been written about her, and there have been plenty of movies, documentaries, and specials -- so we know a lot about her. But there's so much information and so many experiences that she shared with so many people around the world, that new details are always popping up as people bring them to light. As it turns out, there's plenty yet to learn about the fascinating woman, fashion icon, once-future queen, mom to Prince Harry and Prince William, and humanitarian known as "the People's Princess."

There are so many things we know about Princess Diana. We know that her engagement ring was an enormous sapphire and diamond piece that she picked out of a catalog that was (eventually) passed down to Kate Middleton. We know that her wedding dress had a 25-foot train. We know that her and Prince Charles' divorce was messy, and we know that she died in a car crash in Paris.

But other nuggets that illuminate her character, motivations, and background have continually come out, thanks to interviews and books put out by her butlers, her friends, her friends' friends, and her sons. The hunger for all details Diana is still so big, 23 years after her death that eventually, everybody talks. (We even know one of the most heartbreaking things about her because of a police inquest.)

Desire to know more about Diana will only continue. Her star shone brightly when she was alive, but after her death, she became legendary.

Here are 20 little known facts about Diana's life.

