Prince William Has Reportedly Forgiven Prince Charles' 'Mistakes of the Past'

Will harbored hurt feelings toward his father for the past, but that's over now.

Will and Harry both felt strained in their relationship with their father following the death of their mother Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. A palace insider told The Telegraph that they are finally repairing their relationship, reports Fox News.

"It's no secret that Charles and his son have had ups and downs in the past, but the relationship today is very solid and strong," the source said. "It is built on love, affection and respect. They are on the same wavelength these days and when Charles talks about William it is with great pride."