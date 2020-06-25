Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Would Have to Be 'Superhuman' Not to Feel Pressure

Kate has become one of the most famous women on the planet, and is constantly scrutinized by the British press. The royal family have placed a lot of expectations on the duchess to look the part and act completely composed all of the time. Not only is Kate a role model to the UK, but also the world, which is a lot to put on the mom of three.

Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, shared with People just how much pressure Kate is actually under. "Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job ... But at the same time, she'd have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure," she said.