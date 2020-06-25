Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Would Have to Be 'Superhuman' Not to Feel Pressure

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
blogger
Chloe Wilt
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

There is an immense amount of pressure on Kate Middleton to be the perfect image of the future queen. Sources close to the royal, as well as royal experts, share how the pressure is affecting the duchess, even though she won't show it. Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge going to be queen consort one day, she is also raising the future royal generations, which is a lot for one woman to handle. 

  • Kate is expected to be a role model to the world. 

    Kate Middleton
    Hewitt / SplashNews

    Kate has become one of the most famous women on the planet, and is constantly scrutinized by the British press. The royal family have placed a lot of expectations on the duchess to look the part and act completely composed all of the time. Not only is Kate a role model to the UK, but also the world, which is a lot to put on the mom of three. 

    Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, shared with People just how much pressure Kate is actually under. "Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job ... But at the same time, she'd have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure," she said.

    • Advertisement

  • After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life, Kate faced even more pressure from senior royals. 

    Prince William and Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down, Kate and Prince William have had to take on an enormous amount of responsibility. Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals have also kept a close eye on Will and Kate to make sure they haven't made the same mistakes as the Sussexes. Will is second in line to the throne, and his son, Prince George, is third, so there is no room for error on their part. 

  • Sources close to Kate claim she is thriving even with the increased pressure.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate's closest confidantes claim she is doing just fine, and would scoff at anyone saying the pressure is too much to handle. One source close to Kate said that she would "certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling." 

    The source continued: "I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn't the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability."

  • Kate is a future queen and is raising the future king, which is a big job in itself.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate and William will take over the throne after Prince Charles, and Prince George will eventually take it over from William. 

    Royal expert Myka Meier, author of Modern Etiquette Made Easy, told People: "The future queen is a role model to the UK but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you ... The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement makes everything she does a conscious effort. From the perfectly poised posture to the way she descends a staircase or gets out of a car -- it is all carefully done."

  • If the duchess is feeling the pressure, she doesn't let it show. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Another royal insider said of Kate: "Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to. If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it -- and she always has." 

    So, it would appear that the Duchess of Cambridge does have the superhuman qualities it takes to command the pressure of the royal family after all!

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement