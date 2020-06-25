Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Would Have to Be 'Superhuman' Not to Feel Pressure

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
There is an immense amount of pressure on Kate Middleton to be the perfect image of the future queen. Sources close to the royal, as well as royal experts, share how the pressure is affecting the duchess, even though she won't show it. Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge going to be queen consort one day, she is also raising the future royal generations, which is a lot for one woman to handle.
-
Kate is expected to be a role model to the world.
-
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life, Kate faced even more pressure from senior royals.
-
-
Sources close to Kate claim she is thriving even with the increased pressure.
-
Kate is a future queen and is raising the future king, which is a big job in itself.
-
-
If the duchess is feeling the pressure, she doesn't let it show.
Share this Story