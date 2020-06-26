15 Ways Prince Harry Has Changed For the Better Since Leaving Royal Life

If people like Lady Colin Campbell -- who is about to release a book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- are to be believed, Prince Harry is "pathetic." The author basically thinks that Harry is Meghan's lap dog with no brain of his own, a puppet whom she moves at will.
Harry may not have gotten great grades in high school -- something that his critics will not let him forget -- but he's plenty bright. Bright enough to understand that life as a working royal was not for him; that living simultaneously in a fishbowl and in the shadow of his future-king brother, and raising his son with pomp and circumstance was just not it. And so it's on to a new life, which we think has actually been great for him.
We're not dummies. We know that the transition to private citizen with an independent source of income, and a future that he is charting from scratch day by day is hard -- doubly so, because he's away from his native country, and triply hard because he's been staying at home for months. But we also know that big changes are often worth the sacrifices, and for Harry, at least some of the changes have seemingly been positive.
His critics are openly expecting, and in some cases, probably hoping he'll fail -- and by extension, his wife Meghan. That a supposedly pampered prince can't adjust to life outside palace walls. We think they're underestimating Prince Harry's will, his brains, his desire, and his vision as a father and husband. In short, they're underestimating the man that fought in Afghanistan, founded three nonprofits, and has broken with royal tradition time and again in the quest to live an authentic life.
We applaud Harry and wish him well, and we hope that the below 15 ways that his life has improved since leaving working royal life are only the beginning.
He's In Therapy1
It's no secret that Harry was traumatized by the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He's spoken a lot about how it derailed him and plunged him into a life of disarray, and how he's still affected to this day -- including being triggered by the press's treatment of his wife and child. When Harry spoke at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami in April, he reportedly talked about how he's focusing on therapy to deal with the trauma.
More Relaxed2
Look at pictures from Harry and Meghan's last royal tour in South Africa. and chances are, he's frowning -- and it's no wonder. The couple was in the midst of trying to negotiate a different role for themselves within The Firm and were about to announce a lawsuit against the Daily Mail. Fast forward to March, two months after announcing their exit, and Harry seems way more relaxed and laid back at a meeting with young leaders of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
More Hands On3
Royal life comes with perks. (Hello Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Winsdor Castle!). But it can also come with lots of work and travel at a time when a person might actually rather be at home doing dope stuff with their family -- like this cute video of Meghan and Archie reading a book for charity, which Harry filmed.
Earning His Own Money4
Like we said, royal life has its pluses, but also its challenges -- like not being able able to control what charities one can be associated with, and depending on public money as well as that of granny and dad -- which is why Harry and Meghan bounced in the first place. Harry hated the arrangement, which included being forced to deal with nasty press, so he -- along with Meghan Markle -- just signed with an agency for speaking engagements (gigs that can be highly lucrative!).
Good for him. Harry is about to find out how gratifying it is to see money flow into one's bank account in exchange for doing great work -- especially since it'll be adding to an already cushy nest egg.
Looking Snackier5
Don't know if y'all were too busy listening to Harry's words in this video about the Invictus Games being postponed (blah...blah...blah...), but we were too busy looking at Harry himself, and liking what we saw. We've always had a soft spot for the royal ginger, but Prince Harry is looking even snackier these days. Maybe it was the lighting, but he looks like he's lost a little weight (in a good way).
His skin looks clear, his eyes are an incredible slate blue, and even his hair was a slightly different tone. California life is clearly agreeing with him!
Stepping Into His Power6
When Harry and Meghan sent a thank you letter to a sports organization they work with, royal watchers noticed that the letterhead was of the couple's combined royal logo, an intertwined "H" and "M" topped with a coronet. Naturally, haters got their panties in a bunch, complaining that he shouldn't use that now that he's not in the royal family anymore. But the thing is, Harry is the son of the heir apparent, which makes him completely entitled to use his full logo -- whether he's a working royal or not. (Meghan was also assigned a coronet for her logo when she married Harry.) We're glad that Harry is moving forward with his life while standing firm on who he is.
Speaking Up7
Harry has been a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2016, and that did not change after stepping down as a working royal. But we doubt he could have made a statement on the use during games of "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" -- an African-American spiritual song written by a slave about the hardships of slavery -- if he were still carrying out duties for the queen. But now, outside those confines, he released a statement supporting an upcoming review of the use of the song.
He's Leaning Into His Causes8
Harry recently combined his two veterans-related non-profits -- Endeavour Fund, and the Invictus Games -- into one. Though he's been on lockdown like everyone else, Prince Harry has tried to encourage veterans who might be at higher risk of isolation on several videos. He's also continued his conservation work with African Parks, as well as other causes.
Looking Out For Archie's Future in a Big Way9
In a new letter written for the nonprofit African Parks (he is president), Harry spoke about heightened sense of responsibility for the well-being of the environment that he feels since becoming a father and the coronavirus outbreak.
"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," he continued. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."
In the Trenches10
It's one thing to visit a nonprofit as a royal -- or celebrate workers who dedicate themselves to bettering the lives of others. (Those are both great things.) But away from the royal family, Harry has been able to dig into issues and help out in a direct and inspiring manner. He and Meghan have distributed food to the homebound and made food at Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit that retrains former gang members and is feeding the less fortunate.
Reconnecting With William11
William and Harry's relationship has been strained for a while now. Some attribute it to older bro's advising Harry to take his relationship with Meghan slowly. Others say the seeds of discord were sown way before that. Whatever the case, both have made public statements acknowledging the strain, but according to reports, they started speaking again when Prince Charles became ill and are now keep up via Zoom. We're so glad these two are on the way to repairing their bond.
Leaning on His Friends12
So Jane Goodall kinda spilled way too many beans on how her friend, Harry, was doing post-walkaway, but we'll cut the legendary primatologist and conservationist all the slack. (The woman does spend a lot of time with gorillas rather than people.) Anywho, she told Radio Times in February that "he's finding life a bit challenging right now."
"I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained, and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and circumstance," Goddall mentioned. Clearly, Harry has been chatting up his friends about his current life, probably bouncing ideas off them and just venting.
That's healthy.
Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle13
When he started dating Meghan, Harry began giving up some of his unhealthy habits, including smoking, but the health kick reportedly kicked into high gear when the couple left the UK. Harry has been joining in on long hikes and walks, as well as cooking at home -- or maybe just prepping while Meghan, an accomplished cook, makes the meal.