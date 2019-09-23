Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Out in LA During Rare Appearance

Can't see them? There's Meghan in the front wearing the apron with the logo on it, and Harry, towering above everyone, behind her in the background.

"Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!" the organization wrote in its caption. "Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched Feed Hope program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles."