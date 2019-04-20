Jessa, Joy, & Jana Duggar Spend Time With Jill in the Midst of Jim Bob & Derick's Feud

Feud? What feud? Despite there constantly being reports about how Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been ostracized from the Duggar family due to their differing values, a bunch of the older sisters all got together recently at Jill's house. And from where we're sitting, everything looks hunky-dory with the 19 Kids and Counting sisters. But is it all for show?
While none of the sisters posted anything to their Instagram page, Jessa shared a few shots to her Stories.
In another shot, Joy-Anna's son can be spotted.
It's nice to see Jill spending time with her sisters.
While the majority of the issues between Jill and the rest of her family stem from Derick's fractured relationship with Jim Bob, obviously she and her children are still affected. In addition to not attending the family Christmas in 2019, Derick revealed that he and Jill aren't allowed at Jim Bob and Michelle's home without explicit permission.
While the day seemed like a good one, a Duggar theory has emerged.
One always does!
After Jessa posted a photo of Jana and Anna Duggar plant shopping together on Anna's birthday -- and after Anna was noticeably absent from the reunion at Jill's -- critics on a Duggar subreddit are wondering if there's a distinct rift between Jill and Anna.
Inneresting ...
After someone shared this theory, others jumped in, agreeing that there's something to it.
"Jill is seeing a therapist," one person wrote. "The therapist may have made Jill realize that she does not need to keep Josh and Anna in her life."
Another said: "For Jill's sake, I hope she is setting boundaries. I can absolutely understand why being around Anna would be triggering for her."
Definitely hard to argue with that.
Whatever's going on behind the scenes, it's nice to see Jill getting in some sister time.
While she certainly seems happy to have gone her own way and live in a way that feels authentic to her, it definitely must be hard for her to have gone from spending time with her sisters every day to not seeing them often. It's doubtful things will ever go back to being how they were, but hey, this is something, right?
