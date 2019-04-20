Jessa, Joy, & Jana Duggar Spend Time With Jill in the Midst of Jim Bob & Derick's Feud

While the day seemed like a good one, a Duggar theory has emerged.

One always does!

After Jessa posted a photo of Jana and Anna Duggar plant shopping together on Anna's birthday -- and after Anna was noticeably absent from the reunion at Jill's -- critics on a Duggar subreddit are wondering if there's a distinct rift between Jill and Anna.

Inneresting ...

After someone shared this theory, others jumped in, agreeing that there's something to it.

"Jill is seeing a therapist," one person wrote. "The therapist may have made Jill realize that she does not need to keep Josh and Anna in her life."

Another said: "For Jill's sake, I hope she is setting boundaries. I can absolutely understand why being around Anna would be triggering for her."

Definitely hard to argue with that.