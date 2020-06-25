Body Language Expert Highlights the One Rule Kate Middleton Refuses To Follow

When Kate was using scripts, it hurt her ability to sound natural. Judi continued: "Instead of cue-notes to act as prompts she read from an A4 script that was pinned at one corner and her careful head rotations smacked of over-training again. Her natural charisma was so obvious it was a shame she hadn't been allowed to make some ad-libs."

Kate clearly was a natural at public speaking, even from the start, but because she and the rest of the royals wanted her to sound perfect it actually hurt her in the long run.

"She appeared to have more intrinsic confidence than her husband, but Kate had clearly gone down the royal route of putting perfection over impact," Judi added. "Even including the use of the same high-pitched vocal tone that the Queen uses."