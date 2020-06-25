Body Language Expert Highlights the One Rule Kate Middleton Refuses To Follow

Aaron Chown-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News
Body language experts teamed up with royal insiders and determined that Kate Middleton has officially gone off script. When the Duchess of Cambridge first became a part of the royal family, she clearly needed some help public speaking. Many assumed she used monitors and scripts to help deliver her impassioned speeches, but now after a few years the duchess is an expert and doesn't need PR-proofed scripts or advice from fellow royals when it comes to public speaking.
Kate, as everyone knows, doesn't come from royalty.
When Kate first joined the royal family she needed help with scripts and used teleprompters.
Kate is quite the perfectionist, but she didn't sound natural.
Now, Kate is comfortable going off script, and doesn't take all of the royal advice she's given.
Kate's not afraid to break a few rules to get her point across.
