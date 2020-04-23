Prince Louis & Kate Middleton Look So Much Alike in Unearthed Photo of the Duchess

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Her kids may be the apple of her eye, but generally speaking, Kate Middleton's children all seem to take after Prince William's side of the family -- most of the time, that is. After the Kensington Royal account posted photos of Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in honor of Father's Day and William's birthday, royal fans unearthed an old photo of Kate that looks exactly like Louis.
Here's the photo the Cambridges shared over the weekend:
So cute! Prince William and Kate Middleton also treated royal fans to a few more candid shots, where the duke was pictured rolling around on the grass with George, Charlotte, and Louis.
In addition to producing general feelings of adoration, the photos incited people to make comparisons about which side of the family each child takes after.
First up were the comparisons between Princess Charlotte and a young Princess Diana.
After spotting a photo of Princess Diana when she was younger, some royal fans felt that Princess Charlotte resembled her late grandmother quite a bit. To be honest, the physical comparisons were a bit of a stretch, but there's no denying that, in addition to having the same pose, both Diana and Charlotte have a certain kind of spark in their eyes.
Now, though, royal fans are up in arms about how much Prince Louis looks like a young Kate Middleton.
And to be frank, this we can see. While we don't necessarily see the similarities between Prince Louis and his mom all the time, it's hard not to spot the resemblance in this side-by-side shot of Louis from Prince William's birthday photo and Kate posing with her rounders teammates when she was at St. Andrew's School in Berkshire.
To be fair, this isn't the first time Kate and Louis have been compared to one another.
In April, it was reported that Kate loves that Louis takes after her. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of Kate's previously told People, adding: "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"
At least one of Kate's kids looks like her!
There's definitely no denying the fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte take after Prince William's side of the family (Princess Charlotte looks a lot like Queen Elizabeth), but the duchess has her youngest son. They may not be identical twins, but hey, after growing a child for nine months and then birthing him, it's kind of nice to see a little resemblance.
