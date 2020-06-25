Queen Elizabeth & Meghan Markle's Most Lovable Moments

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
The friendship between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth has obviously been tested in the past months, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in a shocking and controversial move, followed by a messy fallout. We wonder if these days they even speak or have family chats on Zoom -- though we certainly hope so, for the sake of Archie.
We do know that they seemed to have a great relationship from the moment they met, thanks to a common hobby (dog ownership), the Queen's apparent appreciation of Meghan's work ethic, and mutual respect. They are, after all, forces to be reckoned with, as the longest-reigning monarch in the world, and a self-made millionaire and humanitarian.
When Meghan joined the royal family, the Queen seemed to go out of her way to make sure that she was fully embraced. She broke with her own traditions to invite her to family holidays -- even before her wedding -- and included her mom, Doria Ragland, as well. Meghan, for her part, delved into royal work full steam ahead, with a drive that impressed both Queen and the public. (She did event after event and went on a royal tour while pregnant.)
The two women drew closer together, but alas, it was apparently not to last. After Prince Harry and Meghan's exit, it emerged that the couple had been planning to leave for months and even talked about it before the wedding (!), which makes us wonder how things went downhill so fast. It's too bad that we aren't going to see how Meghan and the Queen could have worked together further, but here's hoping that they can still have a strong relationship.
In any case, we have plenty of lovable moments that the two shared to look back on. Here are some of them.
Meeting Each Other1
Though we don't have pictures of the exact moment, in Meghan and Harry's engagement video, Harry mentioned how the Queen's corgis took to Meghan right away -- which surely must have bonded the two women right away as dog owners. Meghan also talked about being awed by the things Harry told her about his grandmother. "It's incredible, to be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens," she said. "Not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. All of those layers have been so important to me ... She's an incredible woman."
A friendship was born.
Joining in for Christmas2
All we have of Meghan's first Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family, in terms of pictures, are shots of her on the family's traditional annual walk to church services. Walking along with Harry, Kate, and Prince William, she's beaming -- so we know the then-fiancée appreciated the Queen inviting her to spend the holidays with them, an honor usually reserved for married couples. Plus, Meghan had just scored big by giving the Queen a hilarious present, a singing hamster toy, as part of the family's wacky Christmas gift-giving tradition.
We would have loved to be there to witness the moment the monarch "fell into a fit of hysterics."
Score!
Welcome to the Family3
Meghan and Harry's wedding was so joyous and free -- at least as compared to the more stately nuptials of William and Kate -- that even the Queen seemed to be infected with the vibe. She wore bright green to the ceremony, and then stood outside as Meghan and Harry strolled by in a carriage. She waved, and her new friend and family member, Meghan, waved back.
Having Twin Aha Moments4
Meghan's first Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the Queen's birthday, was pretty spectacular for a number of reasons -- including the fact that Meghan wore a drop dead gorgeous off-the-shoulder bespoke dress by Carolina Herrera, and that, well, she was probably the first person of color ever to step out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony. In addition, Meghan and the Queen had similar reactions to flybys and tricks performed by Royal Air Force pilots. A human moment that had nothing to do with status.
Showing Respect5
Though photographers were not able to get an angle where they could capture the Queen in this picture, Meghan's demeanor during her first ever public curtsy to the Queen says it all: She respects the woman who is the world's longest reigning monarch. Though in the past, bowing to a queen or king carried the original overtone of subservience. These days, it really is more about respect than fear or groveling in the hopes of being given a castle or a title.
Traveling Together6
The Queen really went the extra mile to make sure Meghan felt welcomed into the royal family -- and make sure that everyone knew it, too. The single biggest gesture -- aside from giving her official consent for the marriage, of course -- was to invite Meghan on a solo appearance with her right away. It's something that Kate Middleton didn't get until 2019, eight years after her wedding to Prince William. After arriving in Cheshire via the royal train, the pair carried identical bouquets given to them by event leaders, and seemed very much in harmony.
Tete-a-Tete7
Meghan and the Queen Elizabeth's joint appearance was full of so many wonderful moments. The two women seemed to be in almost constant conversation. They must have had a lot to say to each other. In this picture, it certainly looks like the duchess is doing a lot of listening. (Good move!) The Queen has been in the public eye for almost 100 years -- most of those as Britain's longest serving monarch. As a woman in power, she must be a treasure trove of insight and advice.
Sharing a Laugh8
Harry famously said in the engagement interview that he thought Meghan and Princess Diana would have been "thick as thieves" -- meaning very close -- but during their trip to Cheshire, it was Meghan and the Queen who looked like a couple of old friends gossiping and sharing a private joke.
Clearly, Meghan had charmed Her Majesty.
Being Kind to Each Other9
As they were leaving the event and walking toward the car, Meghan was obviously not sure whether to enter the car first. We can understand the confusion. Meghan was new to royal life, and there was also an enormous amount of yelling by royal fans in the background. But then, what was initially a faux pas for Meghan quickly turned into a sweet moment. She simply asked the Queen, "What is your preference?" and the queen graciously told her, "you first."
For the record, a royal expert said at the time that the Queen prefers to sit behind the driver, though by protocol, the most important person in the car sits diagonally from the driver.
Being a Family10
The Queen has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren -- the latest of whom was Archie Harrison, born May 6, 2019. By all accounts, Queen Elizabeth is a wonderful granny. We especially love how this picture shows her as just that, a granny -- complete with cardigan -- and not a queen, and how she likes Meghan enough to want to make sure that her mother, Doria, is included in this picture. She went above and beyond to make Meghan and her mom feel like part of the family, and we're sure it endeared her to Meghan.
Happy!11
This is such a sweet moment. One of Meghan's first public appearances with the royal family came during celebrations for the Royal Air Force's 100-year anniversary in 2018. (She wore a fabulous Dior bespoke dress, but we digress.) The Queen is clearly delighted by something (judging from the angle of her gaze, it's another flyby), and Meghan is happy to see her happy.
Aww.
All OK?12
At some point during the ceremony, the Queen got a little misty eyed. (Either that, or there was debris in the air.) In all seriousness, she seemed to be overcome with emotion -- and we wouldn't be surprised, because she often tears up at war memorial ceremonies and the like. We have to remember, she's lived through a lot, and seen a lot. Here, Meghan leans over, as if to make sure she's OK.
Funny Anecdote13
She may seem like a docile granny, but there are plenty of stories about the Queen playing a prank or two -- or having a witty comeback. In this picture, she looks like she might be telling a particularly funny yarn, and Meghan is certainly enjoying it. (Enjoy, ladies!) We're sure that after a gazilion balcony appearances, the monarch was happy to have a new friend to talk to on the perch.
Great-Grandchild No. 8 Is Coming!14
Princess Eugenie's wedding was an event for which the whole royal family came together, and Meghan was there, as well, of course. After the ceremony, she and Harry greeted the Queen, who looks like she's really engaged in the conversation. Perhaps it's about Meghan's pregnancy -- which would explain Meghan's big smile! Though it wasn't announced to the public until three days later, the couple had told the family about the coming baby sometime that day, just before leaving on their Australian tour.
Through Thick & Thin15
Meghan and Harry's exit from public royal life may have been messy, but Queen Elizabeth made it clear in her statement on the matter that the couple would continue being valued members of the family, and highlighted Meghan spefically. "[I] am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," she wrote.
Here's hoping that their bond continues to be strong as family wounds heal.