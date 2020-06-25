Queen Elizabeth & Meghan Markle's Most Lovable Moments

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images



Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The friendship between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth has obviously been tested in the past months, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in a shocking and controversial move, followed by a messy fallout. We wonder if these days they even speak or have family chats on Zoom -- though we certainly hope so, for the sake of Archie. We do know that they seemed to have a great relationship from the moment they met, thanks to a common hobby (dog ownership), the Queen's apparent appreciation of Meghan's work ethic, and mutual respect. They are, after all, forces to be reckoned with, as the longest-reigning monarch in the world, and a self-made millionaire and humanitarian.

When Meghan joined the royal family, the Queen seemed to go out of her way to make sure that she was fully embraced. She broke with her own traditions to invite her to family holidays -- even before her wedding -- and included her mom, Doria Ragland, as well. Meghan, for her part, delved into royal work full steam ahead, with a drive that impressed both Queen and the public. (She did event after event and went on a royal tour while pregnant.)

The two women drew closer together, but alas, it was apparently not to last. After Prince Harry and Meghan's exit, it emerged that the couple had been planning to leave for months and even talked about it before the wedding (!), which makes us wonder how things went downhill so fast. It's too bad that we aren't going to see how Meghan and the Queen could have worked together further, but here's hoping that they can still have a strong relationship.

In any case, we have plenty of lovable moments that the two shared to look back on. Here are some of them.