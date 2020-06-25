20 Celebrities Who Left Scientology

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Scientology is a controversial religion, but that hasn't stopped tons of celebrities from becoming Scientologists. Some people have even accused stars of using the church to shield themselves from wrongdoing. Recently, That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who is a member, has faced multiple sexual assault allegations (he denies them all), and both he and the Church of Scientology were sued in 2019 for allegedly covering up the rape and sexual assault claims. The lawsuits were dismissed, but people have long thought that Scientology has a sinister side to it. That alleged darker side, and some of the more controversial beliefs and practices, have ultimately led some celebrities to leave Scientology over the years.

Believe it or not, a number of stars have left Scientology, though some are still staunch believers. For those celebs who once believed but then quit, they each have their own story as to why they left -- which, by the way, is reportedly not really an easy feat. (It's hard for someone to leave once they have fully joined.)

Some stars were only testing out the waters by taking a couple of classes before deciding it wasn't for them, and others found another religion they preferred to Scientology. Some became disillusioned with Scientology and what it stood for and practiced.

Whatever the reason, these celebs made it back to the outside world, and some of them have even been vocal about their experience inside the church. To see who else has joined Leah Remini over the years by exiting the religion, keep reading.