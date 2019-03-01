Mama June Reveals She 'Lost' Her Vision From Smoking Crack

Mama June's drug use and potential rehab has been a major plot point of her We TV series Mama June: Family Crisis. She has been estranged from her daughters for the entirety of last year, was arrested for felony drug possession, and is now opening up about health impacts from her drug use. The celebrity mom is finally doing a little better, but is still with her problematic boyfriend and is just beginning to accept help from rehab facilities.
June shared that she lost her vision after snorting crack cocaine.
While answering questions at a rehab facility, Mama June revealed she suffered severe health issues after snorting crack cocaine. "I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using ... just smoking crack," June shared. She revealed her drug of choice "has to be cocaine crack."
June claimed that she and her boyfriend Geno Doak have been clean for three months.
While most of her family has had a hard time believing her, June revealed that she and Geno have been sober for three months. The two have gone through some difficult times together, mostly because of their drug addiction. However, Mama June claimed that she could stop anytime she wanted to. "If I choose that I don't want to do it, then I don't do it," June said.
June shared that she could go through "a couple ounces" of crack cocaine in a single day.
"I can go through a couple ounces a day, easy. Not even think about it," the reality star revealed. The famous mom's addiction cost her close to $3,000 a day. June has been financially struggling this past year. She sold her house for a fraction of its worth, lived in hotel rooms and casinos, sold her belongings on Facebook, and got more odd jobs to finance her drug addiction.
June expressed regret for ripping her family apart.
Mama June finally expressed regret for her actions in the past year. When Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, her two daughters, tried to confront her in an intervention in 2019, it failed miserably. Now, June is in a place where she wants to change. "I lost who I was there for a while. I do believe that. There's mistakes that I've made in the past that I wish I wouldn't have done, but they're lessons learned," June shared in an episode of the series.
June claimed that she is in a better place now.
"I hated the person I was. And I wanted to kill that person I was, if that makes sense. I didn't want to kill myself physically, but I wanted to kill that personality," June revealed in an open and honest interview. When asked if "that person" was in the past, June said, "I do believe that person that I wanted to kill is in the past. I hated the person I was."
Hopefully, things are looking up for this family and this troubled mom.
