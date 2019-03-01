Mama June Reveals She 'Lost' Her Vision From Smoking Crack

Mama June finally expressed regret for her actions in the past year. When Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, her two daughters, tried to confront her in an intervention in 2019, it failed miserably. Now, June is in a place where she wants to change. "I lost who I was there for a while. I do believe that. There's mistakes that I've made in the past that I wish I wouldn't have done, but they're lessons learned," June shared in an episode of the series.