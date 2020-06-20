Kate Middleton's Backyard Swing Has a Sentimental Meaning Behind It

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Kate Middleton recently shared some of her own photos in a sweet Father's Day and Happy Birthday post to Prince William. The father-of-three posed with his little ones around a rustic backyard swing that has a significant, sentimental message. Kate, an amateur photographer, knew just how to capture her adorable family -- but it's the meaning behind the swing that's captured our hearts!
Kate's photography skills are getting better, and she captured some sweet family moments.
Kate shared a few photos for both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday, which were only a few days a part. The adorable photo series showed Will playing with all three of he and Kate's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Clearly family means a lot to this gorgeous family, and Kate knows just how to get the perfect moment on camera.
For William's birthday, Kate shared some sweet family photos on their backyard swing.
One photo of the series was of Will and the kids swinging in the backyard of their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall. The swing was from The Oak & Rope Company People found, which is a brand that engraves custom rustic swings out of hand-carved oak. "It was a wedding gift for Wills and Kate," an employee revealed.
Prince Charles gave the happy couple the engraved swing as a wedding gift.
Reportedly, Will and Harry's father, Prince Charles, gifted the happy couple the swing for their wedding back in 2011. So sweet!
The old-fashioned swing is engraved with "William and Catherine." People found that the medium-sized swing cost $373 and took two weeks to hand-craft. It hangs from a tree in their massive backyard at Anmer Hall, and fits in with the country home feel.
Now, every time they spend time on the swing they're reminded of their special day.
Things have certainly changed in the years since their wedding.
