Kate Middleton's Backyard Swing Has a Sentimental Meaning Behind It

Kate Middleton recently shared some of her own photos in a sweet Father's Day and Happy Birthday post to Prince William. The father-of-three posed with his little ones around a rustic backyard swing that has a significant, sentimental message. Kate, an amateur photographer, knew just how to capture her adorable family -- but it's the meaning behind the swing that's captured our hearts!

  • Kate's photography skills are getting better, and she captured some sweet family moments. 

    Kate shared a few photos for both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday, which were only a few days a part. The adorable photo series showed Will playing with all three of he and Kate's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Clearly family means a lot to this gorgeous family, and Kate knows just how to get the perfect moment on camera. 

  • For William's birthday, Kate shared some sweet family photos on their backyard swing. 

    One photo of the series was of Will and the kids swinging in the backyard of their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall. The swing was from The Oak & Rope Company People found, which is a brand that engraves custom rustic swings out of hand-carved oak. "It was a wedding gift for Wills and Kate," an employee revealed. 

  • Prince Charles gave the happy couple the engraved swing as a wedding gift. 

    Reportedly, Will and Harry's father, Prince Charles, gifted the happy couple the swing for their wedding back in 2011. So sweet!

    The old-fashioned swing is engraved with "William and Catherine." People found that the medium-sized swing cost $373 and took two weeks to hand-craft. It hangs from a tree in their massive backyard at Anmer Hall, and fits in with the country home feel.

  • Now, every time they spend time on the swing they're reminded of their special day. 

    William and Kate royal wedding
    Tony Clark/Splash News

    Almost a decade later, they are still using the sentimental gift. From these photos, it's clear that the swing has gotten plenty of use. The swing started out a sweet gesture and has now been used by the royal tots, too. The swing was even featured in Prince George's third birthday photos. The adorable royal posed holding on to both ropes and standing atop the flat oak seat. 

  • Things have certainly changed in the years since their wedding.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
    Splash News

    In the nine years since their wedding, Kate and William have welcomed three adorable children and have matured together. The couple seem as strong as ever, and have taken on even more royal responsibilities. The long-lasting swing will likely stay in the family forever, and will grow with meaning as the years go on. 

