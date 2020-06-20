Kate Middleton's Backyard Swing Has a Sentimental Meaning Behind It

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 21, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

Reportedly, Will and Harry's father, Prince Charles, gifted the happy couple the swing for their wedding back in 2011. So sweet!

The old-fashioned swing is engraved with "William and Catherine." People found that the medium-sized swing cost $373 and took two weeks to hand-craft. It hangs from a tree in their massive backyard at Anmer Hall, and fits in with the country home feel.