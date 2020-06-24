Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Branded 'Duchess of Difficult' by Her Own Staff

Speaking to Fox News, Quinn, who recently released the book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, revealed that he spoke to people who have worked for royals over the years and learned that it's the staff -- not the press -- who often come up with the nicknames.

"The nicknames, they're inevitable," he said. "The British press are famously good at taking someone and building them up and saying they're absolutely wonderful. And then when that story runs out of steam, they need something else. So they then come up with the opposite. They run that person down ... The nicknames were picked up by the press and used against Meghan. They did, in fact, come from the palace."