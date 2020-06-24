Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Branded 'Duchess of Difficult' by Her Own Staff

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
It goes without saying that Meghan Markle didn't have an easy go in the royal family -- for a multitude of reasons, evidently. According to a new report, in addition to the reported feud between the Cambridges and Sussexes and the relentless scrutiny from the British media, the Duchess of Sussex also had a hard time with her staff. So much so that they reportedly gave Meghan a mean nickname.
-
Royal reporter Tom Quinn recently revealed the palace staff gave Meghan not-so-nice nicknames.
-
Quinn also revealed that aides felt Meghan was awfully "demanding" for a royal newcomer.
-
-
Meghan's tactics with the press also came under fire by Quinn.
-
Meghan should have taken a different tactic, Quinn noted.
-
-
There is some good to this whole story, though.
Share this Story