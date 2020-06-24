Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Branded 'Duchess of Difficult' by Her Own Staff

It goes without saying that Meghan Markle didn't have an easy go in the royal family -- for a multitude of reasons, evidently. According to a new report, in addition to the reported feud between the Cambridges and Sussexes and the relentless scrutiny from the British media, the Duchess of Sussex also had a hard time with her staff. So much so that they reportedly gave Meghan a mean nickname

  • Royal reporter Tom Quinn recently revealed the palace staff gave Meghan not-so-nice nicknames.

    Speaking to Fox News, Quinn, who recently released the book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, revealed that he spoke to people who have worked for royals over the years and learned that it's the staff -- not the press -- who often come up with the nicknames.

    "The nicknames, they're inevitable," he said. "The British press are famously good at taking someone and building them up and saying they're absolutely wonderful. And then when that story runs out of steam, they need something else. So they then come up with the opposite. They run that person down ... The nicknames were picked up by the press and used against Meghan. They did, in fact, come from the palace."

  • Quinn also revealed that aides felt Meghan was awfully "demanding" for a royal newcomer.

    "It was felt that she was demanding," Quinn noted. "I think Meghan felt, 'I've got to really do this. I've got to show them that I mean business.' ... I think there's some truth in it, in the problem being that she's so different. And so that inevitably made it more difficult from the outset for her to be accepted fully as part of the royal family. And the press is very powerful in Britain."

  • Meghan's tactics with the press also came under fire by Quinn. 

    Speaking about how Meghan revealed she was struggling with the press and how she didn't think they were being fair in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Quinn said that was a bad move. 

    "She should never try to explain herself," he said. "It just doesn't work. Meghan constantly said, 'All I want for the press is to be fair.' Well, that's so naive. That's not what the press does. They're not interested in being fair. The press is just interested in stirring up some fun. It can be painful."

  • Meghan should have taken a different tactic, Quinn noted. 

    "Unfortunately, the British press saw the very things that made Meghan different," he said. "They quickly gave those things an unpleasant spin. The press initially was very unkind to Kate Middleton and her parents. They would describe how her mother Carole descended from the lowest of the low as she labored away in a very poor suburb of London. Now Carole is praised as a doting mother. But she never complained. She never said a word. And within a few days, the press moved on to something else. The same happened with Kate."

    "And just like her mother, Kate didn't say anything," Quinn continued. "Since they didn't respond, the press didn't have anything to sink their teeth into. If the press says something unkind and you respond, then the anger becomes the story."

  • There is some good to this whole story, though. 

    Quinn said that Harry is head over heels in love with Meghan. 

    "Meghan's a strong woman," he said. "Famously, Harry said to someone, 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.' And so I think he fully supports her ... He's besotted by Meghan. And Harry definitely sides with Meghan."

    That's certainly something.

