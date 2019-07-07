New Duggar Theory Suggests One of the Kids Isn't Jim Bob & Michelle's

The Duggars have a massive amount of children, and that's what initially skyrocketed them to fame. However! The family has also experienced a multiple controversies and had wild theories about their lives, which, arguably, may be why they're still so famous. A new conspiracy about the Duggars -- and possibly one of the most bizarre -- is that one of their children isn't actually Jim Bob and Michelle's.
The Duggars are one of the biggest families in entertainment, and they're only growing.
The Duggar family is growing and growing as more of the adult children get married and pregnant. The oldest of the 20 children is 32-year-old Josh and the youngest is 10-year-old Josie. Jim Bob and Michelle adopted Michelle's nephew Tyler in 2016, rounding out their 20-child household. Of course, eight of the adult children have flown the nest and started their own families.
Critics on Reddit don't think James, 18, is Jim Bob and Michelle's.
One of the wildest conspiracy theories floating around about the Duggars is that one of their middle children, 18-year-old James, isn't actually there's. James has been homeschooled just like his other siblings, and also has to follow the family rules and help out with chores. He is particularly close with his older brother Jason, 20, and his younger sister Jennifer, 12.
One of the wild theories is that James is actually cousin Amy's.
Part of the conspiracy that James isn't Jim Bob and Michelle's is that the Duggar's cousin Amy had him when she was 14, and the two parents adopted him. Amy never adhered to the fundamentalist guidelines growing up, but it seems a far stretch to say that she would get pregnant so young. There is no evidence to prove the theory, but Duggar Reddit fans and critics alike have had fun drumming it up.
Many think James doesn't look like any of his siblings.
One of the major reasons why this theory exists is because James doesn't look like any of the other Duggar kids. However, many think that he and Amy look just alike. One person commented on the thread, "The James and Amy theory is my favorite Duggar theory! He looks so much like her it’s uncanny." If James was Amy's son that would be one of the biggest controversies to come out of the family.
This family has had its fair share of controversies, but even this one seems a bit far-fetched.
As the family grows, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to keep up with all of the kids and grandkids. If James isn't actually Jim Bob and Michelle's son, that information is probably top secret and would never be leaked. However, it's an interesting theory, especially considering the family has tried to silence Amy from speaking out about them in the past. Perhaps she knows more than she is letting on.
