Side-by-Side Pics of Princess Charlotte & a Young Princess Diana Have Royal Fans Freaking Out

Pool/Max Mumby /Getty Images
When Prince William and Kate Middleton shared adorable, never-before-seen family photos in honor of the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday, people, not surprising in the least, had feelings. Royal fans couldn't get over how adorable -- and grown up! -- all of the Cambridge kids looked. And now there's a new obsession taking place over the photos -- how much Princess Charlotte looks like Princess Diana.
-
Here's one of the ridiculously sweet photos the Cambridges shared on Instagram for the duke's birthday.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," William and Kate wrote in the caption, adding that -- of course -- "the picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess." Is there anything Kate can't do?!
-
Here's where things get wild, though ... check out how much Charlotte and young Diana look alike:
Although they don't have all of the same features necessarily, they do have the same signature smile and are tilting their heads in the exact same way. It's quite apparent they both possess a certain amount of cheekiness. Really, it's quite sweet. Prince William must be thrilled to think that his only daughter takes after his late mother.
-
-
Some royal fans were all over the similarities between Charlotte and Diana.
-
Of course, not everyone agreed.
-
-
We all know who Princess Charlotte REALLY looks like, though ...
Her dad, Prince William (who, to be fair, does look like his mother)! In fact, a few months ago, the duke even mistook a childhood photo of himself for Princess Charlotte. That's how much they look alike.
The Queen, Diana, William -- regardless of who Charlotte looks like most, she's dang adorable.
Share this Story