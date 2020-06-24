The Royal Family Just Gave a Surprise Tour of Buckingham Palace

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It goes without saying that Queen Elizabeth's residence, Buckingham Palace, is one of the most iconic tourist venues in London, drawing throngs of crowds every year. Unfortunately, thanks to the global health situation, in-person tours aren't available this year, much to many people's dismay. However! The royal family just shared a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace on Instagram, and it's pretty dang great.
-
On their Instagram Stories, the royal family offered an inside peek of the palace.
-
The rooms -- need we even say it? -- are amazing.
-
-
The Ballroom is the biggest of all the State Rooms -- not too shabby, eh?
-
Of course, no palace is complete without a Throne Room.
-
-
Although all of the rooms the palace shared are obviously amazing, a few were missing.
Share this Story