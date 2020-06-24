The Royal Family Just Gave a Surprise Tour of Buckingham Palace

It goes without saying that Queen Elizabeth's residence, Buckingham Palace, is one of the most iconic tourist venues in London, drawing throngs of crowds every year. Unfortunately, thanks to the global health situation, in-person tours aren't available this year, much to many people's dismay. However! The royal family just shared a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace on Instagram, and it's pretty dang great.

  • On their Instagram Stories, the royal family offered an inside peek of the palace. 

    buckingham palace
    theroyalfamily/Instagram Stories

    They started off with a shot of the front of the palace, which has 775 rooms, and made note of the fact that they were doing this since there wouldn't be a "summer opening" this year. Although visiting the palace in person obviously is an unmatchable experience, we have to say, the virtual tour the royal family offered is wonderful -- and no craning your neck to see over the head of the tall guy standing in front of you!

  • The rooms -- need we even say it? -- are amazing. 

    buckingham palace
    theroyalfamily/Instagram Stories

    In each incredible photo, the name of the room was given, along with a brief description of what it's used for. For instance, this is the White Drawing Room, which, essentially, is a holding room for Queen Elizabeth before she enters the State Rooms. State Rooms normally are open to the public from July 25 to October 4, but this year, because of everything that's going on, they're not.

  • The Ballroom is the biggest of all the State Rooms -- not too shabby, eh?

    buckingham palace
    theroyalfamily/Instagram Stories

    According to the Daily Mail, in addition to Buckingham Palace being closed for tours, the Queen herself likely won't be there for a while. 

    Typically, Queen Elizabeth returns from Windsor to Buckingham Palace in May before taking her yearly break in July at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which reportedly isn't happening this year. Evidently, the monarch is still at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

  • Of course, no palace is complete without a Throne Room.

    buckingham palace
    theroyalfamily/Instagram

    How incredible is this room, which, evidently was designed by someone who once worked in theater?! It's also amazing that the chairs are the same ones used for Queen Elizabeth's coronation so many years ago. It's wild to think that, at some point, both Prince Charles and Prince William will be sitting in one of those chairs.

  • Although all of the rooms the palace shared are obviously amazing, a few were missing.

    buckingham palace
    theroyalfamily/Instagram Stories

    Namely, the "secret rooms" we've been hearing about for so long. According to many a report, there are a number of private rooms that very few people are privy to. Among them? A cinema, which is reportedly for staff only (not the royal family), an indoor swimming pool, a post office (yes, really), and even a doctor's office!

    It's doubtful that royal fans will ever get a peek of the cinema or indoor pool, but that said, it's pretty stinkin' cute to think of Prince George taking private swimming lessons there.

