17 Times Meghan Markle Was Accused of Using Prince Harry

Image: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images According to her critics and straight-up haters, Meghan Markle is a super-villain who has limitless powers of destruction, a woman who has single-handedly polluted the royal family. (Never mind that Prince Andrew has been doing a pretty good job of that.) Basically, the Duchess of Sussex is a female Thanos who has been planning the takeover and/or demise of the entire British monarchy since the day she tried on a tiara as a child. One of the biggest ongoing accusations, though, has been that she is just using Prince Harry -- using her witchy powers to drive him into a marriage just so she could gain fame, adoration, and money. And Prince Harry? He's just a damaged boy who lost his mom and never recovered ... a spineless, brainless victim who has been taken advantage of.

Don't believe us? Just take a look at all the times that variations of this theme have appeared in tabloids, and on websites, television, and radio (listed below).

While Kate Middleton had her share of mud slung her way via bad press over the years, it's been nothing compared to the vitriol -- full of classist, misogynistic, and racist overtones -- directed at Meghan.

When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, there seem to be no boundaries. Pundits, commentators, authors, her family, and "unnamed sources" have all felt enormously free to make statements about how she's supposedly used sex, her acting skills, and other wiles to catch Harry -- and use him as a stepping stone for her own ambition of being rich, famous, and even, someday, a politician.

The fact that these statements are often made by people selling books and/or getting paid to talk about Meghan Markle makes it all the more obvious that there's more behind the criticism than concern for Harry and the royals.

We're not saying Meghan is perfect (we don't know the woman) ... but neither do most of her critics -- who have not let that stop them. Here are 17 times that critics slammed Meghan and accused her of using Harry.