17 Times Meghan Markle Was Accused of Using Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
According to her critics and straight-up haters, Meghan Markle is a super-villain who has limitless powers of destruction, a woman who has single-handedly polluted the royal family. (Never mind that Prince Andrew has been doing a pretty good job of that.) Basically, the Duchess of Sussex is a female Thanos who has been planning the takeover and/or demise of the entire British monarchy since the day she tried on a tiara as a child.
One of the biggest ongoing accusations, though, has been that she is just using Prince Harry -- using her witchy powers to drive him into a marriage just so she could gain fame, adoration, and money. And Prince Harry? He's just a damaged boy who lost his mom and never recovered ... a spineless, brainless victim who has been taken advantage of.
Don't believe us? Just take a look at all the times that variations of this theme have appeared in tabloids, and on websites, television, and radio (listed below).
While Kate Middleton had her share of mud slung her way via bad press over the years, it's been nothing compared to the vitriol -- full of classist, misogynistic, and racist overtones -- directed at Meghan.
When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, there seem to be no boundaries. Pundits, commentators, authors, her family, and "unnamed sources" have all felt enormously free to make statements about how she's supposedly used sex, her acting skills, and other wiles to catch Harry -- and use him as a stepping stone for her own ambition of being rich, famous, and even, someday, a politician.
The fact that these statements are often made by people selling books and/or getting paid to talk about Meghan Markle makes it all the more obvious that there's more behind the criticism than concern for Harry and the royals.
We're not saying Meghan is perfect (we don't know the woman) ... but neither do most of her critics -- who have not let that stop them. Here are 17 times that critics slammed Meghan and accused her of using Harry.
Faking Being in Love1
Australian feminist Germaine Greer doesn't know Meghan, but that didn't stop her from telling 60 Minutes that she thinks Meghan isn't actually in love with Harry -- but is just using him to catapult herself to wider fame. "All I can think is she'd better be in love," Greer said. "If she's been faking it all this time, oh boy, what misery." Oh, but hang on. She got grosser. "How many orgasms will it take? How many fake groans will get her through this?"
Just to reiterate: This is a feminist accusing another woman of sleeping her way to the top.
'A Self-Promoter'2
Hmm, let's see here. Number of times that Meghan took an acting job, or got paid for anything when she was a working royal: zero. Yet, according to royal biographer Tom Bower, Meghan "singularly pursued her own interest to try and promote her own career," during her royal stint. Also, according to him, she's a "third-grade actress" and a "nobody."
"I think she's exploited Harry who is damaged and who is psychologically vulnerable."
Classy guy.
'Used Him to Get to the Top'3
Morning show host Piers Morgan has been one of Meghan's fiercest critics, claiming she "dumped" him as a friend when she started dating Harry -- though we think he might be confusing the word "acquaintance" with "friend." Anywhoo, when the couple stepped down in January, Piers said that Meghan used Harry "to get to the top," and tweeted:
"People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle -- but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William and has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case."
Ya know, because Harry has no brains.
'A Ruthless Social Climber'4
Piers' first scathing attack on Meghan came in December 2018, months after praising her and her humanitarian work. He basically said that Meghan married for the fame: "Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can -- and that's why the Palace is beginning to turn on her." Since then, Piers has only escalated his attacks.
'Isolated Harry From His Family'5
Unnamed royal sources are so valuable, aren't they? A magazine or tabloid can just whip one out whenever they need a story, and boom, a rumor is born. Here's one from Woman's Day, an Australian magazine, in which a palace source supposedly said that Meghan orchestrated the move to LA to live that Hollywood celeb life, exploiting not just Harry but also Archie.
"You can't tell me that this wasn't her plan all along, to bring her boys to America so she could live the celebrity life she'd always dreamed of," the source claimed. "It all makes sense now why she was so uninterested in getting a British visa and was dead against giving Archie a royal title. But the scary thing is she now has Harry right where she wants him -- isolated from his family in a country where she holds all the cards in terms of legal rights."
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Catch yer breath, and wipe off the froth from around yer mouth, unnamed source.
'Will Blindside Harry With a Divorce'6
As far as her critics are concerned, now that Meghan and Harry are out as senior working royals, the next natural step is for Meghan to divorce Harry, since, supposedly, he would have outlasted his usefulness. "He might be a prince but he's inexperienced at the ways of the real world. His head must be spinning at how fast he went from a castle to Canada to the middle of LA -- and the worry is, she might blindside him with a divorce, and he would lose everything -- including his money and possibly even Archie," a palace source supposedly told Woman's Day Australia. Again, sir or ma'am, just stop.
-
'Queen of Hollywood'7
British tabloids may be brutal, but the US has the National Enquirer -- and when it comes to starting rumors with stories full of unnamed sources, the supermarket tabloid is no slouch. Its divorce story is not that Meghan is about to dump Harry, but that the Queen is begging Harry to divorce her. The queen supposedly is afraid that Meghan is "using Harry for his royal connections to become queen of Hollywood and will move on without him."
'Out to Commercialize the Royals'8
Meghan's critics love to emphasize over and over that she was a "nobody" before marrying Harry -- a not so-subtle way of interjecting classist and racist overtones as to why she doesn't belong in the royal family. Never mind that Meghan was a self-made millionaire who did charitable work before Harry -- something that another royal bride, Kate Middleton, cannot claim. So author Tom Bower, once again, went on British TV and said that Meghan had "no status outside the royal family," and marrying Harry had enabled her to commercialize her royal ties.
'Tornado Who Used Harry and the Royals'9
We can always count on Meghan's half-sister, Samantha, to pile on to the bash-fest. When Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals, Samantha wrote a rambling essay for the British tabloid The Sun, comparing Meghan to a "tornado," blaming her exclusively for the move, calling her an ingrate for leaving -- after the Queen "allowed her to promote people of all races" -- and, of course, "using the royals to get that international notoriety," since she was a nobody before Harry.
'A Sociopath Who Would Be a Waitress'10
In another interview, Meghan's sister, Samantha, once again carpet-bombed Meghan's reputation. Speaking on a New Zealand radio show, she said that her half-sister was a "sociopath" who owed her family an apology, and had only gotten with Harry for the fame and fortune. "Without him, she'd be a waitress," she said.
M'kay.
'Gold Digger'11
When Meghan and Harry announced their new foundation's name and details, they apparently forgot to do one important thing: Snap up URLs that could be used to set up websites to criticize or parody Meghan and Harry. (Oops.) That's when some hacker took the opportunity to register archewellfoundation.com and redirect it to a YouTube video of Kanye West's "Gold Digger" video, an obvious insult to Meghan.
'Me-Gain'12
Meghan detractors are out there in full force on social media, and they have a special offensive nickname for her: "Me-gain," a mashup of Meghan and the word gain. The term is said to have been started by palace aides who didn't particularly care for her, but really, we have no idea. Critics use the term to convey the idea that all of Meghan's moves are designed for her to get something for herself -- including marrying Prince Harry.
'Wants To Be President'13
According to a soon-to-be-published book by Lady Colin Campbell, who has made an entire career out of writing about the royals, Meghan used her marriage to Harry to position herself to be President of the US someday. "I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President," she told the MailOnline. "I think everything she is doing, leaving the Royal Family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her."
'A Fame Addict With a Plan'14
Like Tom Bower, Lady Colin Campbell also claims that Meghan had a grand plan before she even walked down the aisle in St. George's Chapel to marry Harry, and it was all about making money while working as a royal. "She went into the marriage intending to embark on commercial enterprises. That’s something forbidden to the royals," Lady C claims.
'Out for Money'15
Plenty of networks around the world aired Meghan and Harry's engagement interview. When Britain's Sky News streamed it live, the comments from viewers started rolling in ... and not all of them wished the couple well. In fact, among the congratulations -- and the racist trolling, and the accusations that Meghan was acting during the interview -- were plenty of jabs accusing Meghan of being in it for the money. "She seeing [British] pound signs," wrote one commenter. "She won the lottery," wrote another. "When she collects that money, she won't give a s--- anymore." That's how far back the "gold digger" claims go.
'An Opportunist'16
When Meghan and Harry got married, many people on social media wished them happiness, but plenty of others saw her as someone who had duped Prince Harry and was out to get rich. Celebrities came to her defense asking the public to give her and the couple a chance. Sadly, the bashing continued unabated on Twitter and beyond, with one commenter writing, "the girl is an opportunist, selfish," and, y'all guessed it, "a gold digger."
-
'Played Harry'17
Meghan is apparently such an evil mastermind that she's been planning to be part of the royal family since childhood. So said Meghan's former friend, Ninaki Priddy, who sold the Daily Mail a trove of pictures of Meghan, including one where a 15-year-old Meghan and her friend posed in front of Buckingham palace. "I'm not shocked at all," Ninaki told the tabloid, about the wedding. "It's like she has been planning this all her life. She gets exactly what she wants and Harry has fallen for her play. She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She will play her role ably, but my advice to him is to tread cautiously."