Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Pregnancy Is Not Like the First In 18-Week Update

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting another baby girl! The Vuolos have been happily posting updates about their third pregnancy since Jinger previously experienced a miscarriage after giving birth to her first daughter, Felicity. Now they can't wait to welcome home their next baby in November, and Jinger is keeping fans updated as she enters her second trimester.
-
Jinger shared that morning sickness is already a thing of the past.
In Jinger's latest pregnancy update, she shared that she is already over her morning sickness and she hasn't had as strong of cravings this time around. However, the second trimester is bringing lots of sleepiness, and she shared that she needs extra nap times.
She wrote: "Morning sickness seems to be more like a thing of the past, and cravings haven't been as intense as they were in those early days. I'm enjoying my maternity wardrobe, and packing away clothes that no longer fit. I have felt a little more tired this week, making naps a necessary addition to my daily routine."
-
The Duggar sister is proud of her baby bump.
Jinger has been proudly showing off her growing bump in some adorable photos. Of course, all of Jinger's Instagram account is highly aesthetic, and her pregnancy updates match the vibe. Her pregnancy style is impeccable too, sporting gorgeous flattering dresses and empire waist tops. She and husband Jeremy have kept busy in lockdown and are starting up their own podcast.
-
-
Felicity is going to be a big sister!
Jinger is making sure to keep Felicity, now almost 2, involved with the baby news. In one post, Jinger excitedly wrote about how the new baby will bond with her older sister.
"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," Jinger wrote.
-
This baby is even more special, because Jinger miscarried last year.
When Jinger revealed her new baby bump, she also shared the tragedy she and Jeremy experienced last year.
"I'm excited! Yet, the overwhelming feelings of joy and anticipation that I'm feeling today are a sharp reminder of the overwhelming feelings of sadness and loss I felt last November," she wrote. Jinger opened up about realizing that she had lost the baby and the sadness she experienced with her husband.
-
-
The couple are so excited for the new addition to the family!
Now, the couple are ready for the new baby to join the family and are enjoying pregnancy as much as possible. Jinger talked about how time is flying in one post, writing: "It is hard to believe that I am already 18 weeks pregnant. Where has the time gone?"
The new baby will be here before they know it, and Felicity will be the perfect older sister.
Share this Story