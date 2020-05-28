Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Pregnancy Is Not Like the First In 18-Week Update

In Jinger's latest pregnancy update, she shared that she is already over her morning sickness and she hasn't had as strong of cravings this time around. However, the second trimester is bringing lots of sleepiness, and she shared that she needs extra nap times.

She wrote: "Morning sickness seems to be more like a thing of the past, and cravings haven't been as intense as they were in those early days. I'm enjoying my maternity wardrobe, and packing away clothes that no longer fit. I have felt a little more tired this week, making naps a necessary addition to my daily routine."