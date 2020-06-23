Kate Middleton Ditches Signature Bouncy Blowout for New Hairdo in Recent Video

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton debuted a sleek new style in a video call with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate looked flawless in an emerald green top with surprisingly straight hair, ditching her traditional brunette waves. The duchesses looked incredible while hosting a video call with three different children's hospices in honor of Children's Hospice Week.

  • Kate showed off straight hair in a new video for Children's Hospice Week.

    Kate Middleton
    kensingtonroyal/Instagram Stories

    Kate Middleton fans would be surprised to see that the duchess opted for a sleek new style in a recent video call. Kate's Disney princess-like hair has impressed many and inspired plenty of modern-day haircuts. Even though it wasn't curled, Kate's hair still appeared perfectly blow-dried and styled. Perhaps this straight style is her new look.

  • Kate's wavy brunette hair is kind of her signature.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    The mom of three keeps it simple and classy with blown-out waves. Kate has stuck to a similar style in all of her years in the public eye. Unless, she's getting ready for a fancy event, Kate usually sticks to something simple. The new straight style still looked effortless and gorgeous, but it was a change from her usual waves. 

  • The duchess's hair is always styled impeccably.

    Kate Middleton, prince william
    Splash News

    Kate must be getting tired of styling her hair herself every day and was ready to change it up. Some have thought that her hair looks lighter post-quarantine. When she stepped out for her first in-person visit to a garden center in Norfolk, her hair looked more copper than the rich brunette she's always sported.

  • Occasionally, Kate dabbles in a straight 'do.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate cut off a few inches earlier in 2020, and has tried styling it straight a few times. Occasionally, for an engagement, Kate will rock a straight style. However, since sheltering in place, most of her video calls showed off her signature waves. In these unprecedented times, at least Kate could count on her hair to always look perfectly coiffed.

  • The duchess was glowing in a recent video chat with children in hospice care. 

    Kate Middleton, camilla
    kensingtonroyal/Instagram Stories

    Kate and Camilla were supportive of their respective patronages during Children's Hospice Week. The two royals chatted with some kids and staff members, checking in on them during this difficult time. The two discussed how the hospice keeps up with comprehensive care and how they both noticed positivity even during these dark times. 

    Surely, Kate brought a smile to everyone's faces.

