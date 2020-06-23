Kate Middleton Ditches Signature Bouncy Blowout for New Hairdo in Recent Video

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton debuted a sleek new style in a video call with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate looked flawless in an emerald green top with surprisingly straight hair, ditching her traditional brunette waves. The duchesses looked incredible while hosting a video call with three different children's hospices in honor of Children's Hospice Week.
-
Kate showed off straight hair in a new video for Children's Hospice Week.
-
Kate's wavy brunette hair is kind of her signature.
-
-
The duchess's hair is always styled impeccably.
-
Occasionally, Kate dabbles in a straight 'do.
-
-
The duchess was glowing in a recent video chat with children in hospice care.
Share this Story